Best apps for bikers
Do you own a motorcycle? Whether for walks or as a work tool, this vehicle is very versatile and facilitates your daily mobility. To improve your experience on two wheels, it’s worth checking out apps that help with routes and with the control of car expenses.
- 4 best apps to calculate fuel
- Best apps to manage car expenses
- 7 essential apps for travel
In addition to the traditional navigation apps, there are options for recording your tours or checking different routes to travel with your motorcycle and check out incredible views. In order not to lose any expenses or maintenance, it is possible to record all the data of supplies and revisions in your smartphone. See, below, the main apps for motorcyclists!
1. REVIEW
REVER works as a social network for motorcyclists. Through the app, it is possible to record your trips on two wheels and share the route with photos and videos for the community. The platform’s activity feed includes routes, distance, time and track information, such as the number of turns and the number of lanes. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
REVER works as a social network for motorcyclists. Through the app, it is possible to record your trips on two wheels and share the route with photos and videos for the community. The platform’s activity feed includes routes, distance, time and track information, such as the number of turns and the number of lanes.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Share your travels in the app (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Using your device’s location, the app can record all the distance and speed data on your trip. Before posting it to the community, you can embed photos of the way and even include a link to YouTube videos. The platform also has a challenges tab and an exploration section with paths on various surfaces.
The application is free, but REVER Pro is available for those who want to access more resources. With a subscription of R$1024,90 per year, advantages such as offline access, more map templates for your trip and the creation of communities with friends are offered.
two. Drivvo
Compatibility: Android, iOS
Price: free with in-app purchases
It is essential to keep all your motorcycle expenses up to date. After all, there are plenty of reasons: supplies, maintenance and tolls are some of the most recurrent expenses with any car. In order not to get lost with the organization, it is worth downloading Drivvo to record all the necessary information.
Use Drivvo to record your expenses (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Drivvo can be used to record all expenses and also provide reminders for refills or periodic reviews. When registering a fuel, for example, it is possible to inform the odometer mileage and receive a forecast of the next trip to the gas station through the app. In addition, there are options to inform travel expenses, oil changes, fines and tolls.
All this registered information can be accessed in the form of a report. This way, you can keep up with the variation in monthly expenses, a very important factor for those who use the motorcycle as a work tool. There is a Pro version of the application, which removes ads and allows unlimited registrations, offered for R$,70 per year or R$1,70 per month.
3. Google Maps
Compatibility:
Android, iOS
Price:
free with in-app purchase option
To facilitate your daily commute, it is very important to have a GPS navigation app. Already installed natively on Android phones, Google Maps is a popular option that has adapted modes for preparing routes with motorcycles.
Google Maps has adapted routes for motorcycles (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
The application uses artificial intelligence to differentiate routes and time estimates between cars and motorcycles. In this way, by selecting the car option in the app, it is possible to receive more accurate information about your route, usually with a shorter time compared to traveling by car.
In addition to the information adapted for motorcyclists, Google Maps is an important alternative to consult real-time traffic information and find establishments. It is possible to query for trade options in the region and save some routes as favorites in the app.
4. Waze
Compatibility: Android, iOS
Price: free with in-app purchase option
Waze is another very popular option for calculating your routes. In addition to providing a mode adapted for motorcycles, it brings real-time updates on traffic and informs you of the presence of radars, slowdowns, road works and other unforeseen events when planning your displacement.
518605
Waze also provides routes for motorcyclists (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Through the app, it is possible to configure your vehicle and receive personalized suggestions. In addition to routes that consider the route with motorcycles, the app also has an option for plates on rotation days, the most used fuel and toll pass.
Waze offers several functions to find the best one route in your daily life. There is the possibility to choose the best time to leave the house and reach your destination without delay, find gas stations with updated prices and locate parking lots.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
518605 518605 518605 518605
It is essential to keep all your motorcycle expenses up to date. After all, there are plenty of reasons: supplies, maintenance and tolls are some of the most recurrent expenses with any car. In order not to get lost with the organization, it is worth downloading Drivvo to record all the necessary information.
Drivvo can be used to record all expenses and also provide reminders for refills or periodic reviews. When registering a fuel, for example, it is possible to inform the odometer mileage and receive a forecast of the next trip to the gas station through the app. In addition, there are options to inform travel expenses, oil changes, fines and tolls. All this registered information can be accessed in the form of a report. This way, you can keep up with the variation in monthly expenses, a very important factor for those who use the motorcycle as a work tool. There is a Pro version of the application, which removes ads and allows unlimited registrations, offered for R$,70 per year or R$1,70 per month. 3. Google Maps
Drivvo can be used to record all expenses and also provide reminders for refills or periodic reviews. When registering a fuel, for example, it is possible to inform the odometer mileage and receive a forecast of the next trip to the gas station through the app. In addition, there are options to inform travel expenses, oil changes, fines and tolls.
All this registered information can be accessed in the form of a report. This way, you can keep up with the variation in monthly expenses, a very important factor for those who use the motorcycle as a work tool. There is a Pro version of the application, which removes ads and allows unlimited registrations, offered for R$,70 per year or R$1,70 per month.
3. Google Maps
Android, iOS
free with in-app purchase option
To facilitate your daily commute, it is very important to have a GPS navigation app. Already installed natively on Android phones, Google Maps is a popular option that has adapted modes for preparing routes with motorcycles.
The application uses artificial intelligence to differentiate routes and time estimates between cars and motorcycles. In this way, by selecting the car option in the app, it is possible to receive more accurate information about your route, usually with a shorter time compared to traveling by car.
In addition to the information adapted for motorcyclists, Google Maps is an important alternative to consult real-time traffic information and find establishments. It is possible to query for trade options in the region and save some routes as favorites in the app.
4. Waze
Waze is another very popular option for calculating your routes. In addition to providing a mode adapted for motorcycles, it brings real-time updates on traffic and informs you of the presence of radars, slowdowns, road works and other unforeseen events when planning your displacement.
518605
Through the app, it is possible to configure your vehicle and receive personalized suggestions. In addition to routes that consider the route with motorcycles, the app also has an option for plates on rotation days, the most used fuel and toll pass.
Waze offers several functions to find the best one route in your daily life. There is the possibility to choose the best time to leave the house and reach your destination without delay, find gas stations with updated prices and locate parking lots.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
518605 518605 518605 518605