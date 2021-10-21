best-apps-for-bikers

Do you own a motorcycle? Whether for walks or as a work tool, this vehicle is very versatile and facilitates your daily mobility. To improve your experience on two wheels, it’s worth checking out apps that help with routes and with the control of car expenses.

In addition to the traditional navigation apps, there are options for recording your tours or checking different routes to travel with your motorcycle and check out incredible views. In order not to lose any expenses or maintenance, it is possible to record all the data of supplies and revisions in your smartphone. See, below, the main apps for motorcyclists!

1. REVIEW Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free with in-app purchase option REVER works as a social network for motorcyclists. Through the app, it is possible to record your trips on two wheels and share the route with photos and videos for the community. The platform’s activity feed includes routes, distance, time and track information, such as the number of turns and the number of lanes. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Share your travels in the app (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Using your device’s location, the app can record all the distance and speed data on your trip. Before posting it to the community, you can embed photos of the way and even include a link to YouTube videos. The platform also has a challenges tab and an exploration section with paths on various surfaces.

The application is free, but REVER Pro is available for those who want to access more resources. With a subscription of R$1024,90 per year, advantages such as offline access, more map templates for your trip and the creation of communities with friends are offered.