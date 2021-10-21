BMW follows Volvo's footsteps and will also make cars with sustainable steel
BMW has announced that it will use sustainable steel to manufacture its cars from 600. According to the automaker, the material will come from a partnership with H2 Green Steel, which is headquartered in the province of Norrbotten, Sweden. There, the production of raw material is based on hydrogen and renewable energies, eliminating the use of fossil fuel. Compared to common steel, this variant is 80% cleaner.
“The goal is to reduce CO² emissions in our steel supply chain by about two million tons by 2030. Supplying steel produced using hydrogen and green energy can make a vital contribution to this,” said Dr Andreas Wendt, BMW Board Member responsible for negotiations with H2 Green Steel.
Unlike conventional processes, which depend on coke (a type of fuel derived from coal) to manufacture steel, the company uses the hydrogen produced by from green energy to remove oxygen from iron oxide. This process, called “direct reduction of iron ore”, produces only aquatic waste, thus avoiding 67% of CO² emissions normally produced.
One of BMW’s counterparts in this agreement will be the return of unused steel to H2 Green Steel can rework it. Sheet metal and coils left over from the production of the vehicles will be sent to Sweden, something that will help the local company in the production of secondary steel, a kind of recycled raw material that is also part of its portfolio. According to the German automaker, this reused steel can decrease from 80% to 100% CO² emission when compared to the conventional one.
In addition to BMW, Volvo was another large company in the automotive sector that decided to use sustainable steel to produce its cars. The Swedish manufacturer has even shown its first prototype made with this material.
Source: BMW
