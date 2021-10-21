bmw-follows-volvo's-footsteps-and-will-also-make-cars-with-sustainable-steel

BMW has announced that it will use sustainable steel to manufacture its cars from 600. According to the automaker, the material will come from a partnership with H2 Green Steel, which is headquartered in the province of Norrbotten, Sweden. There, the production of raw material is based on hydrogen and renewable energies, eliminating the use of fossil fuel. Compared to common steel, this variant is 80% cleaner.

“The goal is to reduce CO² emissions in our steel supply chain by about two million tons by 2030. Supplying steel produced using hydrogen and green energy can make a vital contribution to this,” said Dr Andreas Wendt, BMW Board Member responsible for negotiations with H2 Green Steel.

Unlike conventional processes, which depend on coke (a type of fuel derived from coal) to manufacture steel, the company uses the hydrogen produced by from green energy to remove oxygen from iron oxide. This process, called “direct reduction of iron ore”, produces only aquatic waste, thus avoiding 67% of CO² emissions normally produced.