stardew-valley-creator-unveils-new-haunted-chocolatier-game

Independent game designer Eric Barone, known as ConcernedApe, and creator of the hit Stardew Valley, has announced the new game Haunted Chocolatier. After 10 years working on the farm game, Barone will offer fans a game of chocolates, but with ghosts.

In a post on the new game’s website, he jokes that he doesn’t know why he chose the candy as his theme, but he believes that “the best ideas just appear in the blink of an eye rather than being well thought out.” Even with a darker tone, the game will be “positive, uplifting and life-affirming”.

Watch the project’s first gameplay video below:

