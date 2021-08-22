wanindu hasaranga ipl team: wanindu hasaranga will play for rcb in ipl 2021 key changes in team simon katich steps down as coach

New Delhi

Although all defeats sting, but some become bad memories. Something similar happened in July 2021. Team India with Youngistan reached Sri Lanka. Won ODI series under the captaincy of Dhawan. T20 was also going to win, but what happened in the final is not forgotten. There was a famine of runs in the Indian camp. Players came and went. There was such magic going on on the pitch that no one could survive.

Some one, two, some three and some continue to walk on the first. Indian Lions were piled up for just 81 runs. Three could not even open an account. This bad condition of this team under the coaching of Rahul Dravid was done by Hasranga. Now the same Vanindu Hasranga is coming in IPL. Virat Kohli, who is watching the match from England, has sent a call.

By the way, there is also a big setback for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The team’s head coach and one of the finest opener of his time, Simon Katis, has resigned. He left RCB citing personal reasons. Now this additional responsibility has come to the prolific Kiwi coach Mike Hesson, as he is also the director of cricket of the team.

Australia’s youth leggie Adam Zampa will not play this time, Hasranga has come in his place. Which are dangerous leg breakers. He also knows how to bat smoky. Apart from this, Sri Lanka’s pacer Dashmanta Chamira has also come to RCB in place of Daniel Sams of England. Tim David will replace Finn Allen. With Allen, Scott Kuggeleign is going back to play for his country New Zealand. Kane Richardson of Australia will also not be with the team this time.

This year’s IPL is half waiting for itself to end. Due to the sudden increase of corona virus, it was stopped midway on 4 May. Now it will start again in UAE from 19th September. RCB are in the top-3 of the points table after winning five out of seven matches. Delhi Capitals is number one and Chennai Super Kings is on the second.