edward-snowden-sees-encryption-in-communication-as-a-public-safety-issue

Fostering this type of shield is one of the ideas of World Encryption Day, created this year by initiative of the Global Encryption Coalition. The organization brings together businesses and civil society in support of the application of secure communication protocols and stands against government initiatives to weaken data protection, while supporting platforms that make this their central point in providing solutions.

The other side

While stressing the need to use cryptography also from the cybercrime point of view, Snowden’s speech seems to echo a failed attempts by governments to obtain backdoors, especially after an attack that resulted in the manipulation of tools of this type that were used by the NSA. The disaster was such that, during the notorious intrusion into the systems of technology provider Juniper Networks, the National Security Agency saw the keys that allowed “only it” to access other people’s communications being replaced, with enemies linked to the Chinese state adding their own and assuming that capacity.