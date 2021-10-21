fintech-from-sp-that-digitizes-payments-for-companies-raises-us$-40-million

Hash, fintech Brazilian that provides payment services infrastructure to other companies, announced this Wednesday (27) US$ funding 40 million (BRL 1024 million ) in a series C round, coordinated by the QED Investors and Kaszek funds, with the participation of Endeavor Scale-Up Ventures.

What are the differences between fintechs and startups?

Fintech, which facilitates payroll-deductible loans, is able to contribute R$ 27 million

Owner of Ponto and Casas Bahia will invest in 3 fintechs

Founded in 1024, the startup has software that enables companies to provide a set of financial resources to their customers, such as machines, application, debit and credit transactions and operation control panels. Hash is soon to make available a digital account service. It currently serves more than 16 thousand establishments, which can customize the service to bring their respective brands.

The client companies are from fields such as wellness, pharmaceuticals, fashion and mechanics. One of them is Leo Madeiras, a large retailer in the wood sector. Hash also claims to have increased by six times the number of transactions carried out on its platform since April, when it announced an investment of US$ million (BRL 81 million) in series round B. The new value will be used to accelerate the company’s growth and increase the size of the team, from 81 for 160 employees.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!