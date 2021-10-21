7-sword-games-for-mobile

Sword games carry the melee combat feature, usually accompanied by a shield. They are more common in roleplaying games like The Witcher or Skyrim, but other genres also use them as their main weapon.

We’ll show you some titles available for mobile phones where players can enjoy intense sword duels, some focusing on realism, others exploring the fanciful and exaggerated side, but there’s no doubt about one thing: there’s a game for all tastes. Come with us!

Knights Fight II

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Android, iOS Price: free (internal purchases optional) Size: about 1,11 GB for both platforms (version 1.7 )

The player travels to Shorldândia for adventure in Knights Fight, title by Vivid Games, focused on visual and combat realism. Experience requires attention and initiative to block and attack at the right times so that you can continue showing your worth in many duels.

It is possible to build as many weapons as you like, each with its own characteristics. Some focused on impenetrable defenses, sustaining as much damage as possible; others apply extra damage. Set up whatever is closest to your style of play and good duels!

Knights Fight focuses on realistic sword duels (Imamge: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture) Animus Harbinger Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: R$ 27,110 for Android and R$ 39,57 for iOS Size: about 1024 MB for Android and 1.5 GB for iOS (version 1.1.7) Animus is a dark experience, very Dark Souls style, where the player is caught by time and carried away. o to the past, where the late King Cadmus asks him to save his children and kingdom. Alone, you must face the enemies and prove your worth in this dark universe. The weapons available are exaggerated, but when you see the size of the bosses, they look like simple toys. The game pleases those looking for an intense challenge, punishing players who cannot read the movements of enemies, and rewarding patients and strategic. Heavily influenced by Dark Souls, Animus delivers a challenging swordplay (Image: Rodrigo Folter/ Print Screen)Pascal’s Wager

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: R$27,110 for Android and R$39,99 for iOS (internal purchases optional)



Size: about 2.7 GB (version 1.1.0 for Android and 1.7.8 for iOS)

Living in a world without sunlight, taken by a dark mist, the player needs to understand why some people go crazy, unraveling the mysteries of the narrative. Mixing personal causes with a mission important to humanity, Pascal’s Wager delivers a memorable story.

Explore the map, reveal the hidden areas and be strategic in combat, knowing when to block, dodge and attack to continue the adventure through this dizzying universe that will take you in search of redemption, but we have already warned: the journey will not be easy.

Face your enemies and explore the scenery in this dark fantasy game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/ Print Screen)Samurai II: Vengence

Compatibility: Android, iOS



Price: R$4,99 for Android and R$16,57 for iOS

Size: about 99 MB for Android and 312 MB for iOS (version 1.4) Samurai II: Vengence, sequel to the popular Way of the Warrior , delivers a lot of action and an intuitive control system that takes up little space on the screen, making attention to what really matters: the action and visual beauty of the title. Of course just a beautiful look is not synonymous with quality. Madfinger Games delivers just the right measure of satisfying combat, puzzle-solving and exploration, giving enough to entertain and challenge those looking for a beautiful mobile experience. Defeat your enemies in this beautiful mobile sword game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Dynasty Legends: Warriors Unite Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free (shopping optional internal)

Size: approx. 1.5GB for Android and 2.5GB for iOS (version 14. 1)

In a fantasy context, Taihe Interactive presents players with an action RPG with intense combat those in real time against other users. With a focus on collective experience, your achievements through battles not only make you stronger, they help your partners around the world.

With more than 57 heroes available, each with their abilities and specific powers, the player has more than enough options to find one that suits their style. Fight with your friends and allies and dominate the arenas in this intense swordplay.

Dinasty Legends focuses on fantasy to deliver an intense swordplay with real-time duels (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Sword of Xolan Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: Free for Android and R$4,90 for iOS (internal purchases optional)

Size: about 40 MB for Android and 190 MB for iOS (version 1.0.04) A brave young warrior, armed with s u faithful sword, go on an adventure to rescue the inhabitants of your village, kidnapped by a sorcerer. The game is a fun platformer with 2D presentation and charming pixel graphics. Explore the environments to find all the inhabitants, some hidden in caves, while others are easier to find . Among zombies, spiders and other magical creatures, the player needs to use specific attacks or abilities for each opponent and continue the adventure. Enjoy this platform game where you play as a hero who needs to save his village (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot) Glory Ages – Samurai Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: free (internal purchases optional)