Opera GX launches rival Dino Run game for when you run out of internet
The popular Dino Run, or “Little Dinosaur Game”, from Google Chrome is one of the most creative solutions to help the user pass the time when he is without internet for some reason. With an eye on that, Opera had launched a contest in July to implement a similar solution in its browser, the result of which was revealed this Thursday (15).
Created in GameMaker Studio 2, the game Operius was the winner of the Game Jam and became Opera GX’s first offline browser game. The contest had 80 entries and paid cash prizes of US$ 3 thousand (approximately R$ 10 thousand), US$ 7 thousand (BRL 21 thousand) or US$ thousand (BRL 80 thousand) for the first three places — Aliens Stole My WiFi and Nettie & Settie Save the Internet complete the podium.
Operius takes place in a world in which all computers simultaneously lose their internet connection (some resemblance to the user ?) and the culprit of this is a UFO hovering in the sky. The only way to restore access to the planet is to enter the spacecraft and sabotage it from the inside, in a task that involves shooting hordes of alien invaders and dodging obstacles to advance in level.

The game is a space shooter, also popularly known as a "ship of little ship", with vector graphics in the best "years 80" style and inspired by hits from arcades like Galaga and Asteroids. With a very electric soundtrack, it's possible to invite one more person to play together in offline mode — just share the keyboard with the person next to you and choose the two-player mode.

The game will start appearing every time the internet connection is interrupted, but you can try it with a stable connection by typing opera://operius in the Opera GX address bar and start playing. You need to update your browser to access the new game, so please upgrade if you already have it installed or download the latest version from the Opera website.

Now you have it an alternative besides jumping obstacles with the dinosaur: destroy an alien from space that blew up your Wi-Fi, which is a very realistic motivation.
