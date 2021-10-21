Mercado Pago launches insurance to “shield” its digital wallet
Mercado Pago will start providing from tomorrow (10) insurance to protect digital accounts, credit cards and transactions via Pix. The objective is to provide coverage in case of occurrences, such as card loss, theft and theft, protection against improper purchases and cash withdrawals, transfers made under duress, as well as insurance in case of death and disability as a result of crime.
There will be two protected account plans: one in the amount of BRL 3,10 per month and coverage for losses of up to BRL $5K; and another with a cost of R$ 5 per month to cover up to R$ 10 thousand in payments, purchases and transactions. Contracting can be done through the application itself, with the help of the guides offered, and must provide all details on the terms of use, coverage and general conditions of the policy.
The new cards generated from now on should come with the option of taking out these insurances, while the protections for the account virtual will be available in November for anyone wishing to subscribe. The insurance company responsible for operating the services will be BNP Paribas Cardif, which, according to Mercado Pago, is the largest specialist in mass insurance in Brazil. For the vice president of Mercado Pago, Tulio Oliveira, the purpose of this addition is to offer more security for the population to use benefits like digital account and Pix without worrying about fraud and other crimes. "Our focus is to develop tailored solutions with the best possible cost-benefit for our consumers and sellers", explains Tulio. In addition to protection, the Mercado Pago
The new cards generated from now on should come with the option of taking out these insurances, while the protections for the account virtual will be available in November for anyone wishing to subscribe. The insurance company responsible for operating the services will be BNP Paribas Cardif, which, according to Mercado Pago, is the largest specialist in mass insurance in Brazil.
For the vice president of Mercado Pago, Tulio Oliveira, the purpose of this addition is to offer more security for the population to use benefits like digital account and Pix without worrying about fraud and other crimes. “Our focus is to develop tailored solutions with the best possible cost-benefit for our consumers and sellers”, explains Tulio.
In addition to protection, the Mercado Pago
will carry out monthly draws for capitalization by the Federal Lottery and grant free benefits to customers who take out one of the insurances – no it was specified which they would be. Subscribers will have funeral assistance in the event of death and compensation for relatives. The claim will need to be opened via phone, but the app gives all the instructions to be followed:
