mercado-pago-launches-insurance-to-“shield”-its-digital-wallet

Mercado Pago will start providing from tomorrow (10) insurance to protect digital accounts, credit cards and transactions via Pix. The objective is to provide coverage in case of occurrences, such as card loss, theft and theft, protection against improper purchases and cash withdrawals, transfers made under duress, as well as insurance in case of death and disability as a result of crime.

There will be two protected account plans: one in the amount of BRL 3,10 per month and coverage for losses of up to BRL $5K; and another with a cost of R$ 5 per month to cover up to R$ 10 thousand in payments, purchases and transactions. Contracting can be done through the application itself, with the help of the guides offered, and must provide all details on the terms of use, coverage and general conditions of the policy.