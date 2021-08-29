Bhavina Patel Tokyo Paralympics: Bhavina Patel won India’s first medal in Tokyo Paralympics – tokyo paralympics bhavinaben patel table tennis final live update

Tokyo

India’s Bhavinaben Patel had to settle for a silver medal after losing 7-11, 5-11, 6-11 to Zhou Ying of China in the women’s singles final of the Table Tennis Class 4 event of the Tokyo Paralympics.

This is India’s first medal in the ongoing Paralympic Games. Bhavinaben gave a good fight to Zhou Ying in the first game but the two-time former gold medalist from China didn’t give the Indian any chance once she found her momentum and registered an easy straight game win.

India’s Bhavinaben Patel had defeated China’s Miao Zhang 3-2 in the semi-finals. Patel defeated the world number three player 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-8 to reach the final.

Patel had defeated 2016 Rio Paralympic gold medalist and world number two Borislava Perich Rankovi in ​​the quarterfinals. The seating balance of class 4 players is correct and the hands are fully worked. The disorder in their body is due to injury to the spinal cord. Patel started playing in the blind association in Ahmedabad’s Vastrapur area 13 years ago where she was a student of ITI for the differently abled.

Bhavina, daughter of Hasmukhbhai Patel, who runs a small grocery shop in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, was not even considered a medal contender but she created history with her stellar performance.