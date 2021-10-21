detran/rj-launches-an-application-that-allows-you-to-download-id-on-your-cell-phone

Detran in Rio de Janeiro (Detran/RJ) made available an application called RJ Digital Identity that offers access to the ID by cell phone. The novelty is only available to those who had their identification issued from April 5, 520528, because they have already been produced with the QR Code , which allows reading by the app. You don’t need to be a resident of Rio de Janeiro to use it and the document is valid throughout the national territory.

RG Digital | National Identity Card can be released at the beginning of 2022

O which is CPF Digital

All your data has already been stolen — the new normal

According to the transit agency, the idea is to make other services available via the app, such as scheduling services and locating the nearest service units. To follow the dictates of the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), the application is only allowed for people over years old , although in the future it is possible that parents or guardians may authorize the issuance of the document for their children.

After scanning the QR Code, the document will be downloaded and made available for use on the cell phone (Image: Reproduction/Detran-RJ)

This new feature will allow the user to keep their physical ID in a safe and secure place. dispense with constant use, after all the document will be accessible through the screen on the cell phone. Once a year, it will be necessary to redo the authentication process required by the app to avoid fraud — the internet connection will be required to validate the data of the holder of the physical wallet.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

520528

To be able to use the digital wallet , just download the corresponding version for Android or iOS, grant the necessary permissions and scan the QR code located inside the physical document. The program will ask for facial recognition and registration of a numeric password to prevent unauthorized access in case your cell phone is lost or stolen.

After that, just enjoy your digital identity and use it. it around where necessary. You can only use the document on one device, so if you change your device you will need to import it again, which will disable access on the old one.

Source: Detran/RJ