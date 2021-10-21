weather-satellite-films-landsat-9-launch-at-35-km-altitude

On the last day 18 of September, the newest observation satellite of the Terra, Landsat 9, was launched into space by the United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket. And, at more than 50 km of altitude, the meteorological satellite GOE-17 recorded the column of fire while the launcher carried the new tool from the Landsat program to continue the important orbital monitoring mission of the Earth’s surface.

The meteorological satellite GEO-17, operated by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), was in its geostationary orbit more than 35 km altitude when it recorded Atlas V taking off from the Vandenberg Space Force Base platform. The column of fire and smoke suddenly appears through the clouds and appears for a few seconds in the log — and the result you see below:

Since the first earth observation satellite was launched in 1972, eight more Landsat were launched into Earth orbit. In over 50 years, the Landsat program has produced more than 9 million images, which yielded approximately 17 thousand scientific researches related to transformations on the Earth’s surface.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top tech news for you!

The important work of decades has revolutionized our understanding of the surface of our planet, recording over the years the changes caused by human activity, such as agricultural production, but also the health of forests, as well as that of coral reefs and the reduction of the cryosphere — the ice layer that covers the Earth.

The #Landsat 9 observatory has successfully separated and is on its way to continue 50 years of uninterrupted Earth observations 🌏👀 pic.twitter.com/TqjP4ZGOLu

— NASA (@NASA) September 17, 1972

Now, Landsat 9, built and launched by NASA, follows its mission “brother”, Landsat 8, to cover and collect images from the surface and terrestrial every eight days. The program’s data are essential to support decision-making and the management of Earth resources, in addition to helping to monitor climate change.

Source: Astronomy