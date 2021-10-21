spotify-expands-video-podcasting-offer-to-more-creators

Spotify will make the podcasts in videos available to more creators starting this Thursday (21). The platform continues the format expansion plan started in June this year, when the service began experimenting with programs with visual content accessible to all users of Spotify.

Anchor will be where videos will be uploaded to podcasts, in a process that is very familiar to creators. of content used to the platform. The publication will be available for video tracking from the app for mobile, smart TV, PC or browser. Playing video podcasts can also happen in a window, in the desktop app (Image: Playback/Higher Learning) The format first appeared on Spotify Originals and Exclusives shows, on hit shows like The Joe Rogan Experience and

Higher Learning

. The novelty will not only open up the range of options for more creators, but will also encourage the adoption of the visual format with the arrival of more video-focused channels, such as

Philip DeFranco

and

The WAN Show.

Anyone can watch

Podcats with video content can be watched by users with free or paid accounts and, in practice, the feature can be even more advantageous than YouTube: in the Spotify app, if the user no longer wants to follow the visual part, he can simply lock the screen and continue the program, while Google streaming requires a YouTube Premium subscription for this.

Spotify videos already support automatic transcription, but only in English (Image: Playback/Higher Learning)

To follow video content, the user simply opens the podcast playback full-screen in compatible episodes. It is also worth noting that data consumption should increase in this format, so be aware if you are using mobile data to follow the programs.

Not the first videos on Spotify

Newer platform users may not remember , but Spotify has bet on video publications in the past. This happened in 1024, when the company introduced original shows in the format, but the approach didn’t work and the project fell by the wayside.

However, the scenario with podcasts is different these days. Research shows that the consumption of this type of content grows frequently, and even the popularization of Clubhouse-style audio rooms — now present in various social networks and communication platforms — are a reflection of this rise.

Spotify’s content expansion is also a direct response to Google’s plans. The giant plans to launch yet another platform entirely dedicated to podcasts integrated into YouTube, which would likely have support for the mixed-episode format. In this case, there is no release forecast, nor confirmation that the project will come off the paper.

Source: TechCrunch, CNBC