crab-found-in-amber-lived-with-dinosaurs-100-million-years-ago

Scientists have just revealed the discovery of the first crab on the planet, which would have lived with the dinosaurs. The crustacean, which was very well preserved in amber, lived about 78 millions of years ago.

The crab has the anatomy of its gills intact, making the discovery provide interesting information about the animal’s life and how today’s crabs differ from their past relatives. According to the research, the gills of the crab, named

Cretapsara athanata

, are in excellent condition, and the body structure indicates that the creature had a lifestyle similar to that of an amphibian or a freshwater animal. In this case, therefore, there is an evolutionary distance from the current marine species.

Photo: Lida Xing

Javier Luque, leader of the study, says that the discovery shows that crabs already inhabited freshwater in the early Late Cretaceous, which brings a closure to a gap of about millions of years in the fossil record. “It also tells us that true crabs conquered non-marine habitats independently several times in the mid-Cretaceous”, says the researcher.

The amber in which the crab was found was in a batch of commercial raw amber pieces, collected by miners and sold to a gem merchant still in 518. The discovery only took place when the piece was polished, and was then acquired by the Longyin Amber Museum in Yunnan Province, China.

Image: Reproduction/Javier Luque/Science Advances

The researchers’ next steps will be to investigate the carcinization process, an evolutionary phenomenon that classifies how a crustacean evolved into a crab-like form. The study was published in the scientific journal Science Advances.

Source: IFL Science

