crab-found-in-amber-lived-with-dinosaurs-100-million-years-ago

Javier Luque, leader of the study, says that the discovery shows that crabs already inhabited freshwater in the early Late Cretaceous, which brings a closure to a gap of about millions of years in the fossil record. “It also tells us that true crabs conquered non-marine habitats independently several times in the mid-Cretaceous”, says the researcher.

The amber in which the crab was found was in a batch of commercial raw amber pieces, collected by miners and sold to a gem merchant still in 518. The discovery only took place when the piece was polished, and was then acquired by the Longyin Amber Museum in Yunnan Province, China.

Image: Reproduction/Javier Luque/Science Advances