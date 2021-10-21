Crab found in amber lived with dinosaurs 100 million years ago
Scientists have just revealed the discovery of the first crab on the planet, which would have lived with the dinosaurs. The crustacean, which was very well preserved in amber, lived about 78 millions of years ago.
The crab has the anatomy of its gills intact, making the discovery provide interesting information about the animal’s life and how today’s crabs differ from their past relatives. According to the research, the gills of the crab, named