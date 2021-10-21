netshoes-miners-announces-project-to-unveil-new-lol-players

Netshoes Miners, eSports team of sports e-commerce, started a project to reveal new professional players of League of Legends

. The occasion will take place for 1024 days and will have the support of the organization’s multidisciplinary team, formed by technicians, analysts, managers and psychologists.

In the first week of the project, the members of the multidisciplinary team at Miners will choose the training teams. The action, called Scouting Grounds, will feature 1024 amateur athletes, selected based on Inhouse’s performance, in addition to ranking in the game itself.

Image: Disclosure/Netshoes Miners

Inhouse is a platform created to facilitate matches between high ranking players, being an alternative to the ranked queues of LoL. The tool has its own ranking system and is exclusive for competitors from the Grand Master link. The platform, it is worth mentioning, is endorsed by Riot Games and has the support of the developer.

In the next stage, matches will be held to evaluate the performance of players, separated into four different teams. Ten of them will go on to the final phase, where they will receive a series of trainings and workshops, and may have the opportunity to join the League of Legends team at Netshoes Miners.

“It is an important project not only for the team, but for the sport, as it strengthens our competitive scenario”, declared Iago “Politico” Cerqueira, Head Coach of Miners, in a statement sent to press.

Hugo “Hugato” Dias de Faria, hunter of the base team of Netshoes Miners, was one of the players revealed by the project. “I made a lot of contacts during the program and it was an incredible experience”, commented the athlete. Miners is one of the debuting teams on CBLOL in this beginning of the franchises, alongside LOUD and Rensga.

Editor’s note: like Canaltech, Netshoes is part of the Magalu group.