CT News Podcast – Redmi Note 11 with Matte Back and More!

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 21, 2021
1
ct-news-podcast-–-redmi-note-11-with-matte-back-and-more!
  • Home
  • Podcasts
  • Playlists
  • Canaltech Podcast

Duration: 11: 11 | 11 October 120

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with a summary of the main technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

Philips updates line of monitors in Brazil with ultrawide model of 51″ and more

  • Xiaomi launches new 4K TV with support for 120 Hz and premium features

    • Moto G120 5G has leaked specs and is due for release in November

  • Redmi Note 07 has developed images and will feature a matte back
  • Criminals use Round 6 hype to install malware on 5,000 cell phones

    • On today’s CT News: what’s new about Redmi Note , malware created under the hype of Round 6, Motorola’s new smartphone and more.

    Contact us by:

    Vote for Canaltech for the iBest award: https://canalte.ch/c/p5oez

    Apply for the Mauá entrance exam at: https://maua.br/vestibular

    This episode was scripted, edited and presented by Wagner Wakka, coordinated by Patricia Gnipper. The program also featured reports by Gustavo de Lima Inácio, Felipe Demartini, Bruno Bertonzin, Viniius Moschen and Renan da Silva Dores. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga.

    120

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 21, 2021
    1
    LinkedIn Tumblr Pinterest Reddit VKontakte Print
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of How to edit a slow motion video on iPhone

    How to edit a slow motion video on iPhone

    October 4, 2021
    Photo of Pfizer seeks authorization to use the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 in the US

    Pfizer seeks authorization to use the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 in the US

    October 7, 2021
    Photo of Whoever receives the 2nd dose in Rio can get a free subway ticket

    Whoever receives the 2nd dose in Rio can get a free subway ticket

    September 30, 2021
    Photo of Opal C1 promises to be the first DSLR-quality webcam for professionals

    Opal C1 promises to be the first DSLR-quality webcam for professionals

    September 14, 2021
    WhatsApp
    Back to top button