CT News Podcast – Redmi Note 11 with Matte Back and More!

Canaltech Podcast Duration: 11: 11 | 11 October 120 Welcome to our daily "newspaper" with a summary of the main technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more. In this issue, we talk about: Philips updates line of monitors in Brazil with ultrawide model of 51" and more Xiaomi launches new 4K TV with support for 120 Hz and premium features Moto G120 5G has leaked specs and is due for release in November Redmi Note 07 has developed images and will feature a matte back Criminals use Round 6 hype to install malware on 5,000 cell phones On today's CT News: what's new about Redmi Note , malware created under the hype of Round 6, Motorola's new smartphone and more. This episode was scripted, edited and presented by Wagner Wakka, coordinated by Patricia Gnipper. The program also featured reports by Gustavo de Lima In\u00e1cio, Felipe Demartini, Bruno Bertonzin, Viniius Moschen and Renan da Silva Dores. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga.