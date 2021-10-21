How to share iPhone screen on FaceTime call

how-to-share-iphone-screen-on-facetime-call

At the iOS launch event 89, the SharePlay feature was touted as a great communication innovation on the iPhone. In FaceTime calls, for example, the feature allows you to display your phone’s screen so that the person you’re connected to can see it during the call.

To avoid unnecessary interruptions or even embarrassments, when activating the feature screen sharing during a FaceTime call, notifications and general alerts received on your iPhone will automatically be hidden, so you can display whatever you want on your device’s screen without worrying about being disturbed by some new message.

However, there is a strong but: Apple was not able to deliver the SharePlay feature in full time, which caused some embarrassment on social networks and caused the apple company to admit it in a tweet that the functionality is still in Beta version — that is, in testing phase.

This means that even if properly updated for iOS , the feature may not work on some iPhone models. Very soon, in some of the next improvement updates, the feature should work in full for all models compatible with the current system.

Learn in the tutorial below how to share your screen iPhone when on a FaceTime call.

Step 1:

when on a call FaceTime on your iPhone, locate a screen icon in the right corner of the options bar and click on it.

Click on a screen icon, in the FaceTime options bar. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 2:

Click to share your device’s screen during FaceTime connection.

Click to share your iPhone screen. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 3:

After a three-second countdown, screen sharing will start on your device. Note:

a message below the count will confirm that notifications received on your iPhone will be hidden during sharing.

After three seconds, screen sharing will start. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 4:

In the FaceTime Options Bar, you will notice an indication that the person connected to you via FaceTime is able to view the screen of your device.

The options bar confirms that the person is viewing your screen. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

Step 5:

and that’s it, now you can move your iPhone to show what you want, through the screen sharing feature from FaceTime, to the person you’re connected to in the app. As mentioned, don’t worry about notifications and alerts in general, as they won’t be displayed when sharing your device’s screen.

Swipe your iPhone to show whatever you want via FaceTime screen sharing. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

