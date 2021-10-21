how-to-share-iphone-screen-on-facetime-call

At the iOS launch event 89, the SharePlay feature was touted as a great communication innovation on the iPhone. In FaceTime calls, for example, the feature allows you to display your phone’s screen so that the person you’re connected to can see it during the call.

To avoid unnecessary interruptions or even embarrassments, when activating the feature screen sharing during a FaceTime call, notifications and general alerts received on your iPhone will automatically be hidden, so you can display whatever you want on your device’s screen without worrying about being disturbed by some new message.

However, there is a strong but: Apple was not able to deliver the SharePlay feature in full time, which caused some embarrassment on social networks and caused the apple company to admit it in a tweet that the functionality is still in Beta version — that is, in testing phase.