now-anyone-can-create-an-audio-room-on-twitter

Twitter Spaces (or “Twitter Spaces”, if you prefer the original name) is already present on the Network of Birdie a few months ago, but only today (21) all users are given the ability to open new rooms. Before, to become a host and start the live chat, it was necessary to have more than 21 followers.

Clubhouse-style audio rooms are here to stay or are they a passing phenomenon?

Twitter Spaces will have a new look and more ways to share and discover rooms

Twitter Spaces now lets you download room recordings audio

Audio rooms are not much different from what is known from the Clubhouse, for example. The concept is literally an audio-only live chat, but packed with session management tools such as guest inclusion, “raising your hand” to ask to speak, and interactions via retweets and likes. Hosts can also charge for the entrance of listeners, but with some conditions (Image: Playback/Twitter)

First, the new thing appeared on iOS, and was gradually expanded to Android. Since its launch, Spaces has gained new features and has reached a good level of polish in the mobile app, with admission charge for listeners and even recording of conversations, while the web version for PC still needs some care.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!