Now anyone can create an audio room on Twitter
Twitter Spaces (or “Twitter Spaces”, if you prefer the original name) is already present on the Network of Birdie a few months ago, but only today (21) all users are given the ability to open new rooms. Before, to become a host and start the live chat, it was necessary to have more than 21 followers.
First, the new thing appeared on iOS, and was gradually expanded to Android. Since its launch, Spaces has gained new features and has reached a good level of polish in the mobile app, with admission charge for listeners and even recording of conversations, while the web version for PC still needs some care.
The same room can have up to 2 co-hosts to help moderate other speakers and participants. Hosts can also display their own tweets throughout the conversation, to give more context to the subject if they want to mention something they’ve commented on previously.
To create a Space, the user must press the “New Tweet” button, in the lower right corner of the screen, select the “Space” option and give the meeting a name — preferably, related to the subject that will be talked about. There is also the option to schedule the chat for another time, which is interesting to keep the followers prepared.
The new thing is being distributed as an update for the Twitter app, both on the iPhone and Android. If you are curious about creating Spaces, check the Play Store and App Store to see if your app is in the latest version.
Source: Twitter
