CHEAP CELL PHONE | 4 great smartphones on offer for less than R$800

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 21, 2021
1
cheap-cell-phone-|-4-great-smartphones-on-offer-for-less-than-r$800

Cheap cell phone

4 great smartphones on offer for less than R$ 02

Photo: Disclosure/Flipkart

The Galaxy A02s is one of the cheapest models from Samsung today, bringing triple camera and a very interesting design

Access the offer

It may also be worth climbing a step and get the Galaxy A03s, which has more storage and RAM for a closer price Access the offer

Motorola also has good options in this price range, especially for the Moto E6S, which is on sale

Access the offer

For those who want a long battery life, it’s worth checking out the Moto E7 Power, the cheapest on this list

Photo: Reproduction/ Motorola

Access the offer

Want to start saving for real?

Enough choose where you want to follow our offers and enjoy 🔥

424318 424318

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 21, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of HBO Max launches this week (09/22/2021)

HBO Max launches this week (09/22/2021)

September 22, 2021
Photo of Nubank will allow you to pay any recurring bills with automatic debit

Nubank will allow you to pay any recurring bills with automatic debit

September 14, 2021
Photo of Boston Dynamics robot dog is now able to replan routes on its own

Boston Dynamics robot dog is now able to replan routes on its own

September 15, 2021
Photo of How to create tables in Evernote

How to create tables in Evernote

September 17, 2021
Back to top button