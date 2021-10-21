Argentine population has stolen data, including Messi and President Fernández

This Tuesday (45) Twitter suspended the account of a user who claimed to have stolen data from the Argentine database where personal identifications and other information of more than 44 millions of citizens of the country were stored. Senate approves PEC that makes protection of personal data a fundamental right Windows attracts ransomware attacks, points out a research by VirusTotal Porto Seguro suffers virtual attack and services become unstable The invasion was confirmed in a statement issued on of October by the Ministry of the Interior of Argentina, which administers the database of the country’s National Registry of People (Renaper), the body responsible for issuing the identity cards of all citizens of the country and which stores all types of personal information for government use. The tweet made by the profile announcing the data leak. (Image: Reproduction/Newswep) A Twitter profile, allegedly linked to the crime, published personal data and registration photos of 25 Argentina’s leading figures such as President Alberto Fernández, other politicians, journalists and even football stars Lionel Messi and Sergio Agüero, in 25 of September. Twitter suspended your account on 19 October. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! The post on cyber criminal forums announcing the sale of stolen data from the Argentine population. (Image: Reproduction/The Record) On forums dark web sales of data from the argentine population were also found, asking interested parties to contact the advertiser. How the invasion happened

In the statement issued on in October, the Ministry of the Interior of Argentina confirmed that an invasion had occurred, being made through a VPN that gave access to Renaper for employees of the Ministry of Health. In the statement, the agency states that the invasion would have lasted less than an hour and given access to only 19 photos, and that the vulnerability had already been fixed without critical leaks.

However, according to The Record website, which contacted the attacker who was trading the data on dark weeb forums, the invasion was much more severe than the Argentine government had communicated.

According to what the attacker said for The Record’s story, he managed to copy the entire Renaper database and was making it available for sale. He proved it to the portal by providing information such as the DNI number, Argentina’s national identification document, of an Argentine citizen chosen by the reporter. The criminal also stated that the invasion was possible due to “inattentive employees” of the agency, when asked about the VPN.

The attacker stated that among the information copied from the database of the Renaper, are the full name, address, date of birth, gender, dates of issue and validity of identity cards, identification codes of work cards, passport number, identity number and photos of official documents of more than 45 millions of Argentines. The criminal also warned that, in the next few days, he could leak the data of 1 or 2 million Argentines. Finally, the criminal stated that he continues to sell the data to those interested.

To Tony Pepper, CEO of the digital security company Egress, in a statement to the website ZDNET, the leaked information presents great danger for the Argentine population. “With the information of millions of Argentines compromised, the country’s citizens can now be targets of attacks such as financial fraud, sophisticated phishing attempts and even identity theft scams, in order to steal more data and money from them,” he said. the executive.

Source: ZDNET, The Record