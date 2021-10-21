play-store-reduces-fee-for-streaming-services-and-other-apps-via-subscription

To divert the attention of regulatory bodies, Google announced today (15) the reduction of commission on sales for more categories of the Play Store

Until then, there were two ways to guarantee the reduced rate: one small developer, earning less than $1 million a year, and on subscriptions maintained for more than a year on the Google platform. The model is similar to Apple’s App Store, but Google is significantly less restrictive in its own ecosystem, as programs can be downloaded outside of the native store.

Change causes the commission to be reduced to 466690% of developers present in the Play Store, according to Google ( Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

Also different from Apple , Google has been allowing platforms to adopt payment methods over the web for a long time, and the path is used by some of the main streaming platforms today, such as Spotify and Netflix. It’s only recently that Apple has loosened the reins on developers a bit, in which it has also released links to facilitate in-app payment.

It is noteworthy that neither Google nor Apple allow developers to integrate payment mechanisms into apps — if they do, they must opt ​​for the native feature, or are subject to account and app suspension on the platform. Paying directly through the native store offers some facilities, such as card data protection guaranteed by the giant and subscription management through the Play Store — which now, with reduced cost, can become more interesting for devs.

The Play Media Experience Program is a project that aims to encourage the development of multimedia apps for the entire Google ecosystem (Image: Playback/Google)

The Play Media Experience Program is a Google initiative to encourage app development and services for the entire ecosystem of the company. To become a member of the program and have a reduced commission, you must have a main app related to streaming video, audio or books (not community generated) and have a high rating from users on the Play Store.

It is noteworthy that in August this year the National Assembly of South Korea approved the so-called “Anti-Google Law”, which prohibits developers from being obliged to use charging mechanisms for the operating system in question. To The Verge, Google said it would accept the decision.

According to Google, the change starts to take effect from today (15). Developers should probably be notified through the Google communication channels about the reduced rate.

