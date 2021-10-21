physical-exercise-is-effective-against-depression,-study-points-out

A new study published in the journal Frontiers of Psychiatry points to benefits of physical exercise for the treatment of depression. The argument is that exercise increases neuroplasticity (also called neural plasticity) in people, that is: the brain’s ability to remodel itself in response to environmental changes.

The research mentions that sensory inputs trigger this remodeling, changing the connections between neurons, making some stronger and others weaker as new circuits are established and the communication pathways between areas of the brain change. Experts argue that the drugs used against depression themselves increase neuroplasticity.

The study in question was carried out in 41 people previously diagnosed with depression. After they recovered enough from their symptoms to participate in the research, they were divided into two groups. For three weeks, the first group performed physical exercises, while the second group remained with sedentary practices.