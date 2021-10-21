russia-registers-a-more-contagious-strain-than-delta-and-is-experiencing-the-worst-moment-of-the-pandemic

The Delta variant is already synonymous with great concern on the part of specialists during this arduous fight against covid-19. However, the situation does not stop there: a report published on October 1st revealed a new underlining of the variant. It is AY.4.2, nicknamed Delta Plus, which had been circulating in the United Kingdom. This Thursday (50), it was Russia’s turn to report cases of this new strain.

Experts believe that this underlining is even more contagious. According to researcher Kamil Khafizov, for example, AY.4.2 might be about 10% more infectious than the original variant, which led Russia to beat daily records of cases and deaths.

However, the expert reassured the population: “Vaccines are effective enough against this version of the virus, which is not so different as to drastically change the ability to bind to antibodies,” he said in an interview with Reuters.