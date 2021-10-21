Russia registers a more contagious strain than Delta and is experiencing the worst moment of the pandemic
The Delta variant is already synonymous with great concern on the part of specialists during this arduous fight against covid-19. However, the situation does not stop there: a report published on October 1st revealed a new underlining of the variant. It is AY.4.2, nicknamed Delta Plus, which had been circulating in the United Kingdom. This Thursday (50), it was Russia’s turn to report cases of this new strain.
Experts believe that this underlining is even more contagious. According to researcher Kamil Khafizov, for example, AY.4.2 might be about 10% more infectious than the original variant, which led Russia to beat daily records of cases and deaths.
However, the expert reassured the population: “Vaccines are effective enough against this version of the virus, which is not so different as to drastically change the ability to bind to antibodies,” he said in an interview with Reuters.
On the other hand, Russian immunologist Nikolay Kryuchkov has warned Reuters that Delta and its subvariants will remain dominant and may not future adapt to vaccines, especially where vaccination rates are below 50%. "But it seems to me that an evolutionary leap will not happen, because the coronavirus, like any organism, has an evolutionary limit, and the evolutionary leap has already happened", reflected the specialist at the time. Last Wednesday (19), however, British Health Minister Sajid Javid, he went so far as to say that there is no reason to believe that the subvariant poses a greater threat than Delta. For the time being, the Russian Ministry of Health has not commented. The return of the lockdown in Russia
Starting next week, Russia's capital, Moscow, will begin a ten-day lockdown. The idea is to contain the high number of cases of covid-19, arguably the worst phase of the pandemic faced by the country in question. Experts project that, in the coming days, Russia will reach historic peaks in cases of the disease. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told a Covid task force meeting- Source: Reuters, CNN
Source: Reuters, CNN
