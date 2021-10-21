10-km-asteroid-impacts-may-have-“delayed”-atmospheric-oxygenation

During the Archean period, which occurred between 2.5 and 4 billion years ago, the Earth was constantly bombarded by asteroids that may have significantly altered the chemical composition of our planet’s atmosphere . To date, the scale and shape of these changes is difficult to define, but now a team of researchers led by the Southwest Research Institute has conducted a new study of small particles in the Earth’s crust, which has shown that asteroid impacts may have delayed oxygenation of the Earth. Earth.

The particles in question are spherules, formed when large asteroids or comets hit the Earth and , thus, released rocky materials melted and vaporized in the crust. Small “droplets” of molten rock from the impact plume would condense and solidify, creating the beads. They are 3.5 billion years old, and much of the spherule layers were found by excavations and perforations, indicating that perhaps there were even more collisions than previous analysis suggests.

Bead layers, like the one in this 2.6 billion-year-old sample, are indicators of early collisions (Image: Reproduction/Courtesy of UCLA/Scott Hassler and Oberlin/Bruce Simonson)

Dr. Simone Marchi, lead author of the study, believes that the flow of impacts has been times greater than previously thought, and that current models underestimate the amount of bead layers from the Archean period . “Furthermore, we found that the cumulative mass of impactors brought to Earth ‘sunk’ the oxygen, suggesting that primordial bombardment delayed the oxygenation of Earth’s atmosphere,” he said.

The oxygen existing on Earth today it is due to the balance between production processes and gas removal. However, the study matches the geological records of the time, which show that oxygen levels in the atmosphere were relatively low during the early Archean period. Therefore, it is possible that impacts from rocks larger than km in diameter have contributed to this scarcity through chemical processes, which resulted in the Earth’s oxygen being consumed by the vapor from the impacts.

Laura Schaefer, co-author of the study, believes that the bombardment of objects of this size would have created enough gases to consume the little atmospheric oxygen that existed. “This pattern consists of evidence of so-called ‘puffs’ of oxygen, relatively small but transient increases in atmospheric oxygen, which occurred around 2.5 billion years ago,” she explained. It is possible that these ‘blasts’ were broken by impacts, which removed oxygen from the atmosphere. This scenario corresponds to the large impacts recorded in the bead layers at Bee Gorge and Dales Gorge, Australia.