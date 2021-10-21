cade-approves-the-acquisition-of-kabum!-by-magalu

The acquisition of KaBuM!, e-commerce for games and technology, by Magazine Luiza, in July 2021, was approved by the General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) without restrictions. The decision appears in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) this Thursday (31) and points out that the purchase should not have negative effects on the market. The deal seals the biggest acquisition in the history of Magalu.

Magalu is listed among companies with more women on the board

Magazine Luiza announces the purchase of KaBuM! and grows in the gaming and tech markets

Faster delivery and lower shipping: what changes with the purchase of KaBuM! by Magalu

The value of the transaction includes R$ 1 billion in cash resources, 128 millions of Magalu common shares at the close of the transaction (ie, over a year and a half); and a subscription bonus of up to 61 million common shares up to 50 January 2021. With that, the total value would be R$ 3.4 billion. Under the agreement, Magalu also indirectly acquires the subsidiaries KaBuM! E-sports and KaBuM! AT.