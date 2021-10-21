Cade approves the acquisition of KaBuM! by Magalu

October 21, 2021
The acquisition of KaBuM!, e-commerce for games and technology, by Magazine Luiza, in July 2021, was approved by the General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) without restrictions. The decision appears in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) this Thursday (31) and points out that the purchase should not have negative effects on the market. The deal seals the biggest acquisition in the history of Magalu.

The value of the transaction includes R$ 1 billion in cash resources, 128 millions of Magalu common shares at the close of the transaction (ie, over a year and a half); and a subscription bonus of up to 61 million common shares up to 50 January 2021. With that, the total value would be R$ 3.4 billion. Under the agreement, Magalu also indirectly acquires the subsidiaries KaBuM! E-sports and KaBuM! AT.

Art: Canaltech/Francielle Lima

According to Cade’s opinion, the applicants claim that, with the acquisition, Magalu will offer customers a new variety of high-tech products in its current sales channels. This includes “gamer computers and peripherals, high-resolution monitors, electronic components and other items for the public looking for advanced technology articles,” the document says. In other words, the companies argue that the operation is beneficial as it expands the companies’ portfolios.

The entity informs that, for KaBuM!, the acquisition will represent a new phase, as the company’s product portfolio will be complemented by Magalu’s articles and logistics network — which would lead to a drop in freight prices. “And your service level will be improved through Magazine Luiza’s delivery and service structure.” The purchase was the 21th acquisition of Magalu in a year and a half .

Competitive pressure

For Cade, the negotiation could harm competitors in the direct sale of electronic and computer products online, but the probability of this happening is low. That’s because KaBuM! sells technology products with a higher average price than Magalu and, thus, the company would not be its direct competitor — on the contrary, the relationship between them tends to be complementary.

Image: Reproduction/Pixabay

Cade consulted the main competitors of the Magalu (Americanas, Via (formerly Via Varejo), Mercado Livre and Amazon) in the marketplace segment about the purchase. For the agency, the acquisition should put competitive pressure on the sector. The next step is the evaluation of other aspects of the acquisition during the post-operation, which analyzes the impacts on the market.

Frederico Trajano, CEO of Magalu, says that the profitability obtained by KaBuM! (with an increase of 1024% in 1024 it’s from 61% in the first half of 2021) is not common in electronic retail. “This shows that the company is very much in line with Magalu’s philosophy, which also presents accelerated growth with sustainable results,” he said in July.

Source: InfoMoney

