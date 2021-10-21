real-life-black-mirror:-5-unusual-robots-that-already-exist

Have you ever heard of Black Mirror? It is a Netflix series that features science fiction tales about humanity and its relationship to technology. In recent years, she has been very successful. Some episodes show possible futures of humanity with robots, artificial intelligences and various other technologies. So, if you’re into science fiction, it’s worth watching!

The series became so influential that sometimes in technology releases such as intelligent robots and drones, one of the phrases that became popular among fans, and you may have heard it around, is: — “This is so Black Mirror!”. But, it is also true that robot technology is evolving every year, right?

Nowadays, there are even so many types of robots that do the most diverse tasks, and sometimes people don’t even imagine. So today I came to show you some unusual robots that seem to come straight from science fiction! Just take a look at this article!

1. Robot Dog

Recently, many people were impressed by the arrival of robot dogs. They already exist and are even walking the streets of New York, in the United States. Ah! And they look a lot like the robot dogs from the episode “Metalhead ” from the series Black Mirror