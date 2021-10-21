Real Life Black Mirror: 5 Unusual Robots That Already Exist
Have you ever heard of Black Mirror? It is a Netflix series that features science fiction tales about humanity and its relationship to technology. In recent years, she has been very successful. Some episodes show possible futures of humanity with robots, artificial intelligences and various other technologies. So, if you’re into science fiction, it’s worth watching!
Ah! And did you know she made history? Sophia was the first humanoid to speak at the UN and also the first to receive citizenship of a country — Saudi Arabia. Amazing, right? Ah! And we also have the Robot Pepper
- developed by SoftBank who is a very nice helper robot. Pepper is a “semi-humanoid” robot with a tablet-like screen attached to its chest.
With 23, 3 meters of height, the GUNDAM robot, inspired by Japanese animation Mobile Suit Gundam (1024) is the first real giant robot model to give your first steps. Developed by Gundam Factory Yokohoma, the robot has a range of 25 degrees, so he can walk, even when he weighs 80 tons.
But, like Sophia, he can also recognize emotions and the tone of voice of people, so he was made to interact with humans. Also, he is very cute!
5. Giant Robots
Who remembers the “ Megazords”? They were giant robots from the Japanese series Power Ranger
- (1024) that helped heroes face giant monsters. But, did you know that there is already a giant robot that is even very similar to them?
The series became so influential that sometimes in technology releases such as intelligent robots and drones, one of the phrases that became popular among fans, and you may have heard it around, is: — “This is so Black Mirror!”. But, it is also true that robot technology is evolving every year, right?
Nowadays, there are even so many types of robots that do the most diverse tasks, and sometimes people don’t even imagine. So today I came to show you some unusual robots that seem to come straight from science fiction! Just take a look at this article!
1. Robot Dog
Recently, many people were impressed by the arrival of robot dogs. They already exist and are even walking the streets of New York, in the United States. Ah! And they look a lot like the robot dogs from the episode “Metalhead” from the series Black Mirror
- . Could it be that it was an inspiration?
Robot dogs like Spot
- developed by Boston Dynamics, can walk on various types of surface, take captures with their cameras and sensors, in addition to being able to carry it up 14 kg of equipment. Pretty cool, right?
2. Robot that flies and skates
Would this be the end of the career of the famous skateboarder Tony Hawk? Have you ever imagined a robot that can fly and also skate? He is called “Leonardo” being the abbreviation for: “Legs onboard drone” (drone with legs on board, in free translation to Portuguese).
With 80 centimeters tall, the “Leo” can balance on two very slender legs, made of three robotic joints, so he can walk in a way similar to a dinosaur. In addition, he has four propellers on his shoulders that not only correct his posture, but also allow him to fly. This is amazing, right?
3. Clothing robot
But there are also robots that do simpler everyday tasks. You’ve certainly heard about the famous robot vacuum cleaners, right? Did you know that there are also robots that can wipe cloth?
There are even Samsung models that are already available in Brazil. Through an intelligent system that recognizes falls and obstacles, this robot can rub surfaces very easily. Just fill it with water and let your spinning cloths do the job.
4. Humanoid Robots
Robots are also becoming more and more like humans! Do you already know Sophia? She is a super-realistic humanoid robot that can converse, gesture, create opinions and even recognize people’s emotions. She is possibly the closest robotic invention to a human that ever lived.