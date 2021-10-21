The Last of Us | Series release date may be announced soon

The long-awaited adaptation of The Last of Us for the small screen may arrive sooner than many expect. According to actor Gabriel Luna, who plays the character Tommy in the series, HBO may announce the show’s release date very soon, although recordings have not yet been closed.

    In an interview with ComicBook, he said he has no idea when the episodes of the series will be released and that his focus at the moment is not the date, but giving his best as one of the characters central parts of the plot. But at the same time, he says he’s really excited about finishing his work on the shoot for the first season and that he can’t wait for people to check out how things are going. “I’m not from the dates department, but it will happen sooner or later,” he said.

    Series will have 19 episodes, but we don’t know how much of the story they will cover (Image: Disclosure/Naughty Dog)

    This made everyone on the alert for the possibility that something new is on the way. So far, HBO has been talking very little about The Last of Us, limiting itself to confirming a few cast names. The entire publicity of the show has been made from rumors and leaks, with several photos and behind-the-scenes videos taken by people who follow the recordings in Canada. Official content, just a picture of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) from the back.

      That’s why Luna’s speech becomes so interesting. Although he’s not at all assertive in his statement, the simple fact that he says that “sooner or later” people will see how the game’s adaptation is going is already a sign that we should have news on the way. Even though he doesn’t have information from HBO’s marketing department, he knows where filming for the show stands and how much that separates us from the premiere.

      So if he thinks we should see the whole team’s work soon, it’s because the recordings are advanced, which means a trailer or even a teaser can show up very soon — and maybe bring a release date.

      At the same time, everything is still undefined until HBO makes an official statement. Even because everything can change in the production as some problems and challenges appear, as was the case of covid-, which affected the shooting of several movies and series. Anyway, we can already look forward to it and hope that Luna is right and we don’t have to wait much longer.

      With a skyrocketing budget, The Last of Us is one of the most anticipated premieres of 1024. According to HBO, the first season will have episodes, but it has not been revealed the how much will they cover in the game’s history. What is known, on the other hand, is that the idea is to expand some plots and introduce some new characters that make this world even richer.

      Source: ComicBook

