The Last of Us | Series release date may be announced soon

The long-awaited adaptation of The Last of Us for the small screen may arrive sooner than many expect. According to actor Gabriel Luna, who plays the character Tommy in the series, HBO may announce the show’s release date very soon, although recordings have not yet been closed.

In an interview with ComicBook, he said he has no idea when the episodes of the series will be released and that his focus at the moment is not the date, but giving his best as one of the characters central parts of the plot. But at the same time, he says he’s really excited about finishing his work on the shoot for the first season and that he can’t wait for people to check out how things are going. “I’m not from the dates department, but it will happen sooner or later,” he said.