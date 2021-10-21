Tips for playing F1 Mobile Racing
F1 Mobile Racing (Android | iOS) is the official title of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Developed by Codemasters, the player has the opportunity to drive for one of the main teams in the world in a competitive environment.
climbing to the top is never easy,
Canaltech has put together some tips to enjoy the experience in the best possible way. Put on your helmet and accelerate your way to victory, pilot!
Decorate the tracks
Pay attention to the clues on the track
During the race you can see streaks on the ground, so look out for them. Through this, the player can know the exact moments to brake and accelerate the will, another point that connects with the first tip.
Green:
step on the accelerator;
attention;
Red :
Brake for the curves.
Camera
Every player has a style and F1 Mobile Racing lets you choose the best camera to race on. It is possible to see the entire scene with a wide camera, or the vehicle interior and have a closer view of the track. Choose the one that works best for you among the various options.
Daily cash
An important aspect of the experience is the customization and tuning of vehicles. For this, Codemasters introduces a cashier system and daily presents players with one. Enter and collect yours to earn the cards needed to improve your pieces.
Take advantage of the tips and go to the tracks to conquer the podium!
✖
Source: EA
