tips-for-playing-f1-mobile-racing

F1 Mobile Racing (Android | iOS) is the official title of the FIA ​​Formula 1 World Championship. Developed by Codemasters, the player has the opportunity to drive for one of the main teams in the world in a competitive environment.

How to climbing to the top is never easy,

Canaltech has put together some tips to enjoy the experience in the best possible way. Put on your helmet and accelerate your way to victory, pilot!

Decorate the tracks

To increase your chances of victory, one of the best tips is to memorize the tracks, thus knowing when to brake and accelerate naturally. Of course this comes with time, but knowing the acceleration points before entering the race is an added advantage.

Understand the clues to make the best decisions at the time of the race (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Different tracks call for different customizations

F1 Mobile allows players to tune cars to get the maximum on the different tracks. This tip goes against the previous one, since knowing the characteristics of the track it is possible to find the best setting to increase the chances of finishing first.

Adjust your car to adapt it to the different tracks of the game (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Pay attention to the clues on the track

During the race you can see streaks on the ground, so look out for them. Through this, the player can know the exact moments to brake and accelerate the will, another point that connects with the first tip.

Green:

step on the accelerator;

  • Yellow:

    attention;

  • Red :

    Brake for the curves.

    Pay attention to the clues on the track to know the exact moments to accelerate and brake (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

    Camera

    Every player has a style and F1 Mobile Racing lets you choose the best camera to race on. It is possible to see the entire scene with a wide camera, or the vehicle interior and have a closer view of the track. Choose the one that works best for you among the various options.

    Different perspectives for different players (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

    • Daily cash

    An important aspect of the experience is the customization and tuning of vehicles. For this, Codemasters introduces a cashier system and daily presents players with one. Enter and collect yours to earn the cards needed to improve your pieces.

    Open the daily boxes to get more improvements for the vehicle (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

    Take advantage of the tips and go to the tracks to conquer the podium!

    Source: EA

