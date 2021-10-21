JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Review | Portable speaker for your parties

As the name of the line already indicates, JBL PartyBox are expensive and powerful speakers for parties. Our team of analysts has already analyzed the powerful PartyBox 1000, which surprised us with its sound quality and differentiated features, not to mention the very high price, but now we’re going down a few steps with PartyBox On-The-Go, one of the most “affordable” models that promises to deliver sound “unmistakable” of the company in a more compact product.

    With a focus on practicality, PartyBox On-The-Go is splash resistant. ‘water, shoulder strap for charging, built-in rechargeable battery for up to six hours of playback, speakers up to 75 W RMS, microphone input and even a bottle opener to open your drinks — that’s right, you did not read wrong. The suggested price for all these features? R$ 2.160.

    But, after all, is it worth paying all this for a portable speaker for your parties? I tried PartyBox On-The-Go for a few days and will count my impressions in the next few paragraphs.

    Pros

  • Sturdy and splash-proof construction
  • Shoulder strap with bottle opener attached
  • Amazing sound quality
  • Good battery life

    Cons

  • Microphone fails to pick up voice
  • Bass Boost feature does not fit all songs
  • High price

    • Construction and design

    PartyBox On-The-Go should appeal to consumers who are always on the go — hence the inspiration for the name. It is, in fact, compact, considering we’re talking about an amplified speaker with powerful speakers, and even lightweight, weighing about 7.5 kg. In other words, it can be carried smoothly either through the two openings on the sides or through the handle that comes with it.

    Speaking of the shoulder strap, I really liked that JBL curiously attached an opener. bottles to her. The accessory is quite discreet — it took me a while to realize where it was as soon as I took the product out of the box — and functional, and can be a convenient quick fix when someone forgets to take the opener to parties.

    (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    Regarding design, we don’t have any big difference here. PartyBox On-The-Go doesn’t stray from the family identity and brings a body that mixes plastic and aluminum in a lighter black tone, as well as orange details. The front grille, in turn, has a woofer of 5,20 inches (160 mm) and two tweeters of 1,55 inch (48 mm), but only the first one has LEDs that change color according to the beat of the song.

    The entire exterior of the speaker is robust, with rubber buttons and seals on the entrances to prevent liquids from entering. According to the company, PartyBox On-The-Go is splash resistant, courtesy of IPX4 certification. This means you can use it near the pool, although you cannot submerge it.

    The speaker control panel is located at the top. Altogether, there are seven buttons: On/Off, Bluetooth pairing, change LED color, increase, decrease and play a song, and a dedicated one to activate Bass Boost (beat boost. We also have a mixer to adjust bass, microphone treble and echo, plus the auxiliary inputs for connecting a guitar, for example.

    (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    “PartyBox On-The-Go doesn’t deviate from the standard family identity and features a sturdy body that mixes aluminum and plastic. The speaker also features sealed buttons to prevent the entry of splashing water.”

    Ports and connections

    In connectivity, PartyBox On-The-Go offers the basics to listen to your music on the go.It is equipped with Bluetooth version 4.2, relatively old in the industry, but which ensures stable connections with smartphone es, PCs, notebooks and tablets at a good distance.

    If you prefer, it is also possible to connect the box with a pen drive or via a 3.5 mm cable, both in the respective sockets on the back. The rear compartment also has an inlet for the power cord, through which it is loaded and powered.

    (Image: Ivo /Canaltech)

    During testing, I connected PartyBox On-The-Go to an iPhone and I had no transmission problems. After the first pairing, the speaker automatically connects to the device as soon as it is turned on, which I think is excellent.

    According to JBL, it is still possible to connect up to two speakers compatible with Bluetooth connections to On-The-Go, in case you want to increase the sound power even more. Although the company doesn’t specify the supported models, apparently any similar product from the manufacturer itself is compatible, like other PartyBox.

    Even if JBL doesn’t make it clear, you can also connect PartyBox On- The-Go to a Nintendo Switch. Through the Audio Bluetooth feature of the console itself, I made the speaker play the game sound as if it were in a home theater. The delay exists, as well as in almost all Bluetooth transmission, but it did not interfere with the game.

    Sound quality

    When it comes to sound quality, PartyBox On-The-Go should certainly please users who enjoy having a luau on the beach, a pool party or a get-together with friends in small venues. As I mentioned above, we have a woofer of 5,31 inches (160 mm) and two tweeters of 1,55 inch (50 mm) with power up to 99 W RMS, if plugged in, or 40 W RMS, in portable mode.

    On-The-Go is the least powerful among JBL PartyBox — the PartyBox 1000, for example, as it is aimed at wide-open environments, it delivers absurd 1 .60 W RMS — but we still have reproductions tall enough to fill small and medium spaces, like that friends wheel or poolside, no problem.

    I Unfortunately, during my tests I couldn’t test it in these scenarios due to the pandemic, but I used it as my home sound equipment, to watch movies and series, and listen to music occasionally, and it performed excellently.

    (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    First, let’s talk about the bass. JBL is already known for delivering thick beats — often even leaving the other frequencies off — but around here they knew how to balance the sounds and delivered generally pleasant reproductions for all rhythms.

    In calmer songs, like “Coloratura” by Coldplay, it was possible to hear all the instruments, such as the piano, guitar and harp, perfectly. The orchestra in the background could also be felt clearly until drums and Chris Martin’s lower vocals came out to balance. In my tests the songs were played at the volume between 25% and %, which was more than enough in my apartment with about 55 m².

    In more upbeat songs, like “I Didn’t Change My Number” and “Oxytocin”, both by Billie Eilish, PartyBox On-The-Go also guarantees present beats, but without neglecting the mids, highs and vocals. Songs more focused on medium and high-end also remained balanced, as in “Reapers”, from the band Muse. However, I felt that the bass got mixed up with the vocals and the other elements of the song.

    That’s when the feature Bass Boost, also present in other JBL PartyBoxes, was useful. With it activated, the bass and kick drum were much more present and separated from the other elements, something that pleased me a lot. I would only recommend activating this gain in the bass in rock songs, where there are usually several instruments playing simultaneously — and also if you like this modification, of course.

    In pop and electronics, however , I found the Bass Boost a bit exaggerated for my ears — and I like bass very present. At least in the songs I tested, the beats made the vocals quite muffled.

    “Surprisingly , on PartyBox On-The-Go the frequencies are quite balanced, even if the bass still sticks out. The Bass Boost feature is great for rock songs.”

    MIC

    In the box, JBL sends a wireless microphone that PartyBox On-The-Box automatically recognizes as soon as it is turned on. The accessory has a much more premium build than I expected, but it’s not a microphone made for singing.

    (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    In my tests, the microphone only managed to pick up my voice perfectly as I kept it in front of me close to my mouth and at a constant volume. All I had to do was raise my voice a little or change the position of the microphone for it to simply stop picking up my voice. I don’t know if it was a problem with my test unit, but I found the pickup quality very low.

    Also, there was a situation where the speaker just stopped responding right away after being connected to the microphone, forcing me to wait for it to discharge completely before being able to use it again. I found this problem very unpleasant, mainly because I was unable to turn off, increase or decrease the volume of the product.

    Battery

    On battery, PartyBox On-The-Box has a built-in rechargeable cell that promises up to six hours of playback on a single charge. The speaker has an LED indicator on the control panel with four dots, each one probably representing 1.5 hours of autonomy.

    On a Saturday afternoon, I started to tidy up the house with the On-The-Go playing in the background at 12H. After 5h of songs, the speaker was still playing, with only one LED dot left. As I live in an apartment, I couldn’t test it at full volume, but you should probably have a lower autonomy than the manufacturer promised if you’re using all its power.

    However, if the battery runs out, it’s possible to continue the party by connecting it to the mains — that way you still will have an increase in sound power, rising to 100 W RMS.

    Regarding the loading, the manufacturer promises 3.5 hours to get out from 0% to 75 %. It’s a long time, but just leave it in the shot the night before a party so there aren’t any surprises. On more “normal” occasions, such as listening to music at home, I kept the speaker plugged in at all times.

    Direct competitors

    The party speakers market is quite extensive in Brazil and, despite JBL being a reference in the segment, there are some lesser known manufacturers that deliver similar quality and more affordable prices. Among the PartyBox On-The-Go contestants we have the Party Speaker Philips TANX160/60 and Gradiante Extreme Colors GCA200.

    The speaker of the Gradiente offers a more interesting set than On-The-Go and costs about R$1.200. Among her highlights we have maximum power 78 W RMS, an extra 5 woofer,25 inches, an extra microphone and battery input for until 20 hours of playback, more than double the rival. In addition, there are lighting LEDs that pulse to the music.

    Party Speaker Philips TANX99/56 (Image: Disclosure/Philips)

    On the other hand, Gradiente’s speaker stands out mainly for the power of 201 W much larger than its rivals, although the built-in battery only achieves five hours of playback time. Its price is also surprising: R$ 400.

    Gradiant Extreme Colors GCA100 (Image: Disclosure/ Gradient)

    Technical sheet

  • Bluetooth version: 4.2;
  • Output power: 60 W RMS (in socket) / 50 W RMS (portable);
  • Frequency response: 48 Hz – 13 KHz (-6 dB );
  • Lighting effects: yes (on the front grille);
  • Audio cable input 3.5 mm: yes;
  • USB input: yes (recharges electronic equipment);
  • Dimensions (W x H x P): 56 x .7 x 20.2 cm;
  • Weight: 7.5 kg.

    • Conclusion

    PartyBox On-The-Go is another amplified speaker of respect from JBL. As well as PartyBox 849, On-The-Go has a robust construction and powerful sound, but in a more compact outfit, making it a very welcome option for parties, beach luau and meeting friends.

    The only thing that disappointed me about the product was the microphone, which, at least in my test unit, did not pick up my voice very well when I raised it or changed the position of the microphone.

    (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

    The main downside of On-The-Go — and of many JBL products — is the price. The manufacturer asks on its website R$ 2.201 for the product, which I consider very high for the set it delivers. The microphone, which could be a big difference, has great construction quality, but the voice capture is below what is desired. Several similar speakers can be found for prices below R$1.400 and deliver more sonic power, superior battery life, and more useful features.

    In other words, if you’re looking for a quality amplified speaker and that doesn’t weigh too much on your pocket, Philips and Gradiente models may be better options. They lose in terms of practicality, but gain in other attributes, mainly in sound power and drums. I would only consider the JBL model if it reached R$ 1.423.

    So, you liked PartyBox On-The-Go and would pay the R$ 2.399 charged for it? Then check out the link below for a special offer we have prepared for you!

