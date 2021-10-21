JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Review | Portable speaker for your parties

Even if JBL doesn’t make it clear, you can also connect PartyBox On- The-Go to a Nintendo Switch. Through the Audio Bluetooth feature of the console itself, I made the speaker play the game sound as if it were in a home theater. The delay exists, as well as in almost all Bluetooth transmission, but it did not interfere with the game.

According to JBL, it is still possible to connect up to two speakers compatible with Bluetooth connections to On-The-Go, in case you want to increase the sound power even more. Although the company doesn’t specify the supported models, apparently any similar product from the manufacturer itself is compatible, like other PartyBox.

During testing, I connected PartyBox On-The-Go to an iPhone and I had no transmission problems. After the first pairing, the speaker automatically connects to the device as soon as it is turned on, which I think is excellent.

If you prefer, it is also possible to connect the box with a pen drive or via a 3.5 mm cable, both in the respective sockets on the back. The rear compartment also has an inlet for the power cord, through which it is loaded and powered.

In connectivity, PartyBox On-The-Go offers the basics to listen to your music on the go.It is equipped with Bluetooth version 4.2, relatively old in the industry, but which ensures stable connections with smartphone es, PCs, notebooks and tablets at a good distance.

“PartyBox On-The-Go doesn’t deviate from the standard family identity and features a sturdy body that mixes aluminum and plastic. The speaker also features sealed buttons to prevent the entry of splashing water.”

The speaker control panel is located at the top. Altogether, there are seven buttons: On/Off, Bluetooth pairing, change LED color, increase, decrease and play a song, and a dedicated one to activate Bass Boost (beat boost. We also have a mixer to adjust bass, microphone treble and echo, plus the auxiliary inputs for connecting a guitar, for example.

The entire exterior of the speaker is robust, with rubber buttons and seals on the entrances to prevent liquids from entering. According to the company, PartyBox On-The-Go is splash resistant, courtesy of IPX4 certification. This means you can use it near the pool, although you cannot submerge it.

Regarding design, we don’t have any big difference here. PartyBox On-The-Go doesn’t stray from the family identity and brings a body that mixes plastic and aluminum in a lighter black tone, as well as orange details. The front grille, in turn, has a woofer of 5,20 inches (160 mm) and two tweeters of 1,55 inch (48 mm), but only the first one has LEDs that change color according to the beat of the song.

Speaking of the shoulder strap, I really liked that JBL curiously attached an opener. bottles to her. The accessory is quite discreet — it took me a while to realize where it was as soon as I took the product out of the box — and functional, and can be a convenient quick fix when someone forgets to take the opener to parties.

PartyBox On-The-Go should appeal to consumers who are always on the go — hence the inspiration for the name. It is, in fact, compact, considering we’re talking about an amplified speaker with powerful speakers, and even lightweight, weighing about 7.5 kg. In other words, it can be carried smoothly either through the two openings on the sides or through the handle that comes with it.

But, after all, is it worth paying all this for a portable speaker for your parties? I tried PartyBox On-The-Go for a few days and will count my impressions in the next few paragraphs.

With a focus on practicality, PartyBox On-The-Go is splash resistant. ‘water, shoulder strap for charging, built-in rechargeable battery for up to six hours of playback, speakers up to 75 W RMS, microphone input and even a bottle opener to open your drinks — that’s right, you did not read wrong. The suggested price for all these features? R$ 2.160.

As the name of the line already indicates, JBL PartyBox are expensive and powerful speakers for parties. Our team of analysts has already analyzed the powerful PartyBox 1000, which surprised us with its sound quality and differentiated features, not to mention the very high price, but now we’re going down a few steps with PartyBox On-The-Go, one of the most “affordable” models that promises to deliver sound “unmistakable” of the company in a more compact product.

When it comes to sound quality, PartyBox On-The-Go should certainly please users who enjoy having a luau on the beach, a pool party or a get-together with friends in small venues. As I mentioned above, we have a woofer of 5,31 inches (160 mm) and two tweeters of 1,55 inch (50 mm) with power up to 99 W RMS, if plugged in, or 40 W RMS, in portable mode.

On-The-Go is the least powerful among JBL PartyBox — the PartyBox 1000, for example, as it is aimed at wide-open environments, it delivers absurd 1 .60 W RMS — but we still have reproductions tall enough to fill small and medium spaces, like that friends wheel or poolside, no problem.

I Unfortunately, during my tests I couldn’t test it in these scenarios due to the pandemic, but I used it as my home sound equipment, to watch movies and series, and listen to music occasionally, and it performed excellently.

First, let’s talk about the bass. JBL is already known for delivering thick beats — often even leaving the other frequencies off — but around here they knew how to balance the sounds and delivered generally pleasant reproductions for all rhythms.

In calmer songs, like “Coloratura” by Coldplay, it was possible to hear all the instruments, such as the piano, guitar and harp, perfectly. The orchestra in the background could also be felt clearly until drums and Chris Martin’s lower vocals came out to balance. In my tests the songs were played at the volume between 25% and %, which was more than enough in my apartment with about 55 m².

In more upbeat songs, like “I Didn’t Change My Number” and “Oxytocin” , both by Billie Eilish, PartyBox On-The-Go also guarantees present beats, but without neglecting the mids, highs and vocals. Songs more focused on medium and high-end also remained balanced, as in “Reapers”, from the band Muse. However, I felt that the bass got mixed up with the vocals and the other elements of the song.

That’s when the feature Bass Boost , also present in other JBL PartyBoxes, was useful. With it activated, the bass and kick drum were much more present and separated from the other elements, something that pleased me a lot. I would only recommend activating this gain in the bass in rock songs, where there are usually several instruments playing simultaneously — and also if you like this modification, of course.

In pop and electronics, however , I found the Bass Boost a bit exaggerated for my ears — and I like bass very present. At least in the songs I tested, the beats made the vocals quite muffled.

“Surprisingly , on PartyBox On-The-Go the frequencies are quite balanced, even if the bass still sticks out. The Bass Boost feature is great for rock songs.”

MIC

In the box, JBL sends a wireless microphone that PartyBox On-The-Box automatically recognizes as soon as it is turned on. The accessory has a much more premium build than I expected, but it’s not a microphone made for singing.