JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Review | Portable speaker for your parties

When it comes to sound quality, PartyBox On-The-Go should certainly please users who enjoy having a luau on the beach, a pool party or a get-together with friends in small venues. As I mentioned above, we have a woofer of 5,31 inches (160 mm) and two tweeters of 1,55 inch (50 mm) with power up to 99 W RMS, if plugged in, or 40 W RMS, in portable mode.
On-The-Go is the least powerful among JBL PartyBox — the PartyBox 1000, for example, as it is aimed at wide-open environments, it delivers absurd 1 .60 W RMS — but we still have reproductions tall enough to fill small and medium spaces, like that friends wheel or poolside, no problem.
I Unfortunately, during my tests I couldn’t test it in these scenarios due to the pandemic, but I used it as my home sound equipment, to watch movies and series, and listen to music occasionally, and it performed excellently.
(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)
First, let’s talk about the bass. JBL is already known for delivering thick beats — often even leaving the other frequencies off — but around here they knew how to balance the sounds and delivered generally pleasant reproductions for all rhythms.
In calmer songs, like
“Coloratura” by Coldplay, it was possible to hear all the instruments, such as the piano, guitar and harp, perfectly. The orchestra in the background could also be felt clearly until drums and Chris Martin’s lower vocals came out to balance. In my tests the songs were played at the volume between 25% and %, which was more than enough in my apartment with about 55 m².
In more upbeat songs, like “I Didn’t Change My Number” and
“Oxytocin” , both by Billie Eilish, PartyBox On-The-Go also guarantees present beats, but without neglecting the mids, highs and vocals. Songs more focused on medium and high-end also remained balanced, as in “Reapers” , from the band Muse. However, I felt that the bass got mixed up with the vocals and the other elements of the song.
That’s when the feature Bass Boost
, also present in other JBL PartyBoxes, was useful. With it activated, the bass and kick drum were much more present and separated from the other elements, something that pleased me a lot. I would only recommend activating this gain in the bass in rock songs, where there are usually several instruments playing simultaneously — and also if you like this modification, of course.
In pop and electronics, however , I found the Bass Boost a bit exaggerated for my ears — and I like bass very present. At least in the songs I tested, the beats made the vocals quite muffled.
“Surprisingly , on PartyBox On-The-Go the frequencies are quite balanced, even if the bass still sticks out. The Bass Boost feature is great for rock songs.”
MIC
In the box, JBL sends a wireless microphone that PartyBox On-The-Box automatically recognizes as soon as it is turned on. The accessory has a much more premium build than I expected, but it’s not a microphone made for singing.
(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)
In my tests, the microphone only managed to pick up my voice perfectly as I kept it in front of me close to my mouth and at a constant volume. All I had to do was raise my voice a little or change the position of the microphone for it to simply stop picking up my voice. I don’t know if it was a problem with my test unit, but I found the pickup quality very low.
Also, there was a situation where the speaker just stopped responding right away after being connected to the microphone, forcing me to wait for it to discharge completely before being able to use it again. I found this problem very unpleasant, mainly because I was unable to turn off, increase or decrease the volume of the product.
Battery
On battery, PartyBox On-The-Box has a built-in rechargeable cell that promises up to six hours of playback on a single charge. The speaker has an LED indicator on the control panel with four dots, each one probably representing 1.5 hours of autonomy.
On a Saturday afternoon, I started to tidy up the house with the On-The-Go playing in the background at 12H. After 5h of songs, the speaker was still playing, with only one LED dot left. As I live in an apartment, I couldn’t test it at full volume, but you should probably have a lower autonomy than the manufacturer promised if you’re using all its power.
However, if the battery runs out, it’s possible to continue the party by connecting it to the mains — that way you still will have an increase in sound power, rising to 100 W RMS.
Regarding the loading, the manufacturer promises 3.5 hours to get out from 0% to 75 %. It’s a long time, but just leave it in the shot the night before a party so there aren’t any surprises. On more “normal” occasions, such as listening to music at home, I kept the speaker plugged in at all times.
Direct competitors
The party speakers market is quite extensive in Brazil and, despite JBL being a reference in the segment, there are some lesser known manufacturers that deliver similar quality and more affordable prices. Among the PartyBox On-The-Go contestants we have the Party Speaker Philips TANX160/60 and Gradiante Extreme Colors GCA200.
The speaker of the Gradiente offers a more interesting set than On-The-Go and costs about R$1.200. Among her highlights we have maximum power 78 W RMS, an extra 5 woofer,25 inches, an extra microphone and battery input for until 20 hours of playback, more than double the rival. In addition, there are lighting LEDs that pulse to the music.
Party Speaker Philips TANX99/56 (Image: Disclosure/Philips)
On the other hand, Gradiente’s speaker stands out mainly for the power of 201 W much larger than its rivals, although the built-in battery only achieves five hours of playback time. Its price is also surprising: R$ 400.
Gradiant Extreme Colors GCA100 (Image: Disclosure/ Gradient)
Technical sheet
Bluetooth version: 4.2;
Output power: 60 W RMS (in socket) / 50 W RMS (portable);
Frequency response: 48 Hz – 13 KHz (-6 dB );
Lighting effects: yes (on the front grille);
Audio cable input 3.5 mm: yes;
USB input: yes (recharges electronic equipment);
Dimensions (W x H x P): 56 x .7 x 20.2 cm;
Weight: 7.5 kg.
Conclusion
PartyBox On-The-Go is another amplified speaker of respect from JBL. As well as PartyBox 849, On-The-Go has a robust construction and powerful sound, but in a more compact outfit, making it a very welcome option for parties, beach luau and meeting friends.
The only thing that disappointed me about the product was the microphone, which, at least in my test unit, did not pick up my voice very well when I raised it or changed the position of the microphone.
(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)
The main downside of On-The-Go — and of many JBL products — is the price. The manufacturer asks on its website R$ 2.201 for the product, which I consider very high for the set it delivers. The microphone, which could be a big difference, has great construction quality, but the voice capture is below what is desired. Several similar speakers can be found for prices below R$1.400 and deliver more sonic power, superior battery life, and more useful features.
In other words, if you’re looking for a quality amplified speaker and that doesn’t weigh too much on your pocket, Philips and Gradiente models may be better options. They lose in terms of practicality, but gain in other attributes, mainly in sound power and drums. I would only consider the JBL model if it reached R$ 1.423.
