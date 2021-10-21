realme-narzo-30:-where-to-buy-the-new-cheap-cell-phone-with-delivery-in-brazil

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.

Realme continues to market a wide range of cheap phones with good specifications. Realme Narzo 20 is one of the most recent of them, having been released a few months ago and bringing the big battery of 5.15 mAh as one of its highlights.

For those who live in Brazil, this model can already be found with good prices through the international shopping sites such as AliExpress. Buying imported, it sells for a value that is becoming increasingly difficult to be found in the domestic market.

The Realme Narzo 20 is a Realme mid-range with a design very similar to other successful handsets from the company, such as the Realme 7. It has a 6.5-inch screen with LCD panel and Full HD+ resolution, which is great for those who want to watch videos, series and movies in high resolution. Its processor is the MediaTek Helio G86 and it has 6 GB of RAM, which promises to smoothly handle Realme UI 2.0, the company's interface that takes a different path from companies like Xiaomi and Samsung, bringing a design closer to that found in pure Android, as does Motorola. Regarding cameras, it has a main sensor of 48 MP, accompanied by a 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor, responsible for creating the blur effect in photos taken in portrait mode. One of the highlights of the device is the giant battery of 5,000 mAh and the fast charger 18 W, which is included in the box.

Is AliExpress reliable?

On AliExpress, you can buy thousands of products made by companies all over the world. All purchases are mediated by the site itself, with the security of being made through one of the largest e-commerce networks in the world. In addition, the payment methods are the ones you already know, such as payment slip, card installments and even via Pix.

AliExpress works on the marketplace system, so like several other retailers operating in Brazil. This means that you are buying from other stores, which have their products for sale on the website. So it’s worth keeping an eye on details such as the store’s overall rating and comments on the page of the product you want to buy to make sure you’re getting the item you’re looking for.

The site has a customer service team ready to respond to any problems with any purchase, with attendants who speak Portuguese. In Reclame Aqui, AliExpress has a high response rate, directing all customers to the channels where solutions can be found.

Delivery, import fees and refund

On AliExpress, you have a full refund guarantee if you receive a product other than the one described in the store or do not receive the item on the estimated date. Some sellers also offer free return service, where you have it 15 days to decide if you want to keep the product. If you regret your purchase, you can send the product back for free and receive your money back.

As most of the products sold come from Asia, delivery times may be longer than found in stores located in Brazil. However, AliExpress has been working to reduce this interval, chartering direct flights from China to bring them more quickly (some arrive in less than 20 days) and reducing the shipping cost, which may even be free on some products.

About taxation

Although Brazilian customs may tax any purchase made abroad, this charge is made by sampling, which means that not all international purchases are taxed. Many consumers report making international purchases that are completely tax free. However, it is good to keep in mind that yes, the final value may increase after customs analysis upon arrival in Brazil.

