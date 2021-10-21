Cloudshop will offer integration with ReclameAqui for entrepreneurs
In partnership with ReclameAqui, a space for solving conflicts between consumers and companies, the e-commerce platform Janelashop will allow more 90 thousand entrepreneurs in the ecosystem have access to customer opinions. From them, they will know their main demands and expectations, as well as be able to retain them and improve the service. more than R$1 billion in e-commerce in the 1st semester
And they will also be able to use the credibility and traffic of ReclameAqui to promote consumer reviews and gain new customers. “Companies are increasingly investing in resources to improve the customer experience. We’re going to help retailers build their reputation and gain even more credibility”, says Luiz Natal, head of platform development at Piscinashop.
After the purchase, the evaluations are collected by e-mail and audited by ClaimHere. Through Trustvox’s artificial intelligence, offensive reviews are identified and separated from the reviews that are available on the product pages and on ReclameAqui. The content receives the true rating seal and is indexed in Google’s organic search.
Large e-commerce companies already use Trustvox to improve services and products based on feedback from customers. The technology is now available to retailers with businesses of all sizes. "Every day we receive visits from thousands of consumers who want to give feedback on their shopping experiences or seek information about the reputation and credibility of companies," says Felipe Paniago, CMO at ReclameAqui. He emphasizes that this feedback is valuable, because it allows companies to direct their efforts towards continuous improvement in service and the products offered. "Thus, they have the chance to retain a consumer who had a problem and may be able to win new customers at the time of the survey", he says.
