5-playstation-exclusives-worth-getting-to-pc

Games exclusivity exists to give a certain competitive advantage over competitors. Thus, many people who only play on computers, for example, have not yet been able to experience some of the great releases of recent years for the simple fact that they do not exist on their platform.

From For some time now, Sony has been changing its exclusive sales strategy. Games limited to PlayStation consoles such as God of War

With that in mind, Canaltech has separated 5 PlayStation exclusives that also deserve to reach computers and potentially conquer even more fans.

5. Final Fantasy VII Remake (2020)

The enhanced version of the iconic RPG 2015 was released as a temporary PS4 exclusive and the Intergrade version only on PS5, at 2020. In the case of the oldest game, the exclusivity contract with Sony has ended, while the most recent one runs until December 2018. Although Square Enix hasn’t said anything about it yet, it could be an indication that the long-awaited computer version may be announced soon.

All franchise Final Fantasy has appeal with PC gamers, including the original FFVII