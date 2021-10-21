5 PlayStation exclusives worth getting to PC
Since the first PlayStation, it is unanimous that Sony has always had great exclusive games on its platforms. Racing games, RPG, action, adventure or any other genre, developers made great titles that left the tabletop video games of the Japanese company even better and striking.
Games exclusivity exists to give a certain competitive advantage over competitors. Thus, many people who only play on computers, for example, have not yet been able to experience some of the great releases of recent years for the simple fact that they do not exist on their platform.
From For some time now, Sony has been changing its exclusive sales strategy. Games limited to PlayStation consoles such as God of War
- (2017), Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, Heavy Rain, Beyond Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human made their PC debuts, taking the entire experience to a new audience.
With that in mind, Canaltech has separated 5 PlayStation exclusives that also deserve to reach computers and potentially conquer even more fans.
5. Final Fantasy VII Remake (2020)
The enhanced version of the iconic RPG 2015 was released as a temporary PS4 exclusive and the Intergrade version only on PS5, at 2020. In the case of the oldest game, the exclusivity contract with Sony has ended, while the most recent one runs until December 2018. Although Square Enix hasn’t said anything about it yet, it could be an indication that the long-awaited computer version may be announced soon.
All franchise Final Fantasy has appeal with PC gamers, including the original FFVII
- , so the much-touted remake would surely make a big hit. And just imagine Cloud’s battles for Midgar, with even better graphics in 4K and more 60 FPS, the excitement is already increasing.
4. Gravity Rush 1 and 2 (2013 and 2018)
The series developed by the late Japan Studio, as the name suggests, is very focused on gravitational motion, allowing the player to jump and fly across the entire map, being able to land on any surface. Jumping from floor to wall, wall to ceiling and wherever you want can be even easier (and fun) with the keyboard and mouse.
Plus, the franchise’s plot is highly praised by gamers. Coming to computers, Gravity Rush would have a much wider audience reach, going beyond Sony’s console. More recognition is something the franchise deserves.
3. Marvel’s Spider-Man (2019)
The stubborn adventure was an absolute success on PlayStation 4, bringing an unprecedented story of Peter Parker with his great powers and great responsibilities. Released by Insomniac Games, the game has great combat and a series of costumes from the movies, animations and comics.
The adventure is excellent and all PC gamers should try it, even more taking into account the strength that Marvel has in different media. Being able to swing around New York in 203 FPS (or even more), which is already something wonderful on consoles, is something incredible just to imagine.
Also, the plethora of fun mods that can appear, like a Tobey Maguire like Peter , would bring a new experience for fans. The same goes for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the independent game released on 2019, which is as good as the original game.
two. Returnal (2020) The rogue-like RPG shows the journey of Selene, an astronaut trapped in a time loop on the alien planet Atropos. Flashes from the past and local mysteries leave the explorer very intrigued, something that blends well with the gameplay and generates great moments.
The vision of Returnal
Launched on PlayStation 5 by Housemarque, the game it takes full advantage of the SSD and hardware in general, yielding excellent scene transitions and very brilliant combat. If Returnal reaches computers, it would be necessary to have a very powerful machine to maintain these main aspects without choking.
1. Bloodborne (2015)
Without a doubt, FromSoftware’s acclaimed RPG is one of the most requested (and most rumored games out there) when it comes to PlayStation adaptations for the PC. Released on PS4, the player controls Hunter, in the Victorian city of Yharnam, infested with bizarre creatures.
Among the things most desired by fans are the remastered graphics and the possibility of the game run at 4K in 60 FPS, to let the bloody battles even more terrifying. For many, this is one of the best games on the PlayStation 4, and we know the Souls-like fan base is huge across all platforms, so it’s only fair to see Bloodborne available for computers.
Bonus: The Last of Us 1 and 2 (2017 and 2020)
When it comes to PlayStation exclusives, one of the first names that comes to mind is the Joel and Ellie franchise. The intense story created by Naughty Dog in the two main games revolutionized video game narratives, showing that games can indeed have well told plots.
With lots of action in combat against zombies and humans, the game would fit very well on computers, especially in more intense gameplay modes where every shot can be fatal. Considering the success of both games, it’s the most obvious request on the list. And maybe it’s not that impossible — in 2021, two games of Uncharted, also by Naughty Dog, will arrive for computers for the first time.
