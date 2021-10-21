Lenovo brand announcement of Xiaoxin Pad Pro with 120 Hz screen and premium design

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 21, 2021
0
lenovo-brand-announcement-of-xiaoxin-pad-pro-with-120-hz-screen-and-premium-design

Lenovo has just confirmed the announcement date of its next Android tablet with high performance specs, premium design with thin edge screen, rate of 120 Hz and huge battery, even anticipating some official details about the device.

  • Lenovo Pad Pro 13.6 wins official teaser and features early hands-on
  • Lenovo announces high-priced ThinkPad Pods Pro headsets for executives

  • The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro hits the Chinese market in early November offering a large screen) , 6 inches with resolution of 1600 x 834 pixels, AMOLED technology and refresh rate de 76 Hz.

    (Image: Reproduction/ Lenovo)

    The display is produced by Samsung and offers thin, symmetrical edges, in addition to a touch sampling rate of 200 Hz, support for HDR10+, DC Dimming and TUV Rheinland EyeSafe certification for greater visual comfort when using the product for long periods.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    To equip the device to Lenovo bets on the powerful Snapdragon processor 865, being a more powerful version of Snapdragon 870 Plus, in addition to offering high-speed memories, such as UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM.

    (Image: Playback/Lenovo)

    The tablet body offers metal sides and back cover weighing 483 grams. The main camera suite offers two sensors with a resolution of 12 MP and 5 MP, plus an LED flash.

    Lenovo also offers a magnetic docking system for the new stylus pen that recharges when positioned on the back of the tablet, also ensuring support for the new magnetic keyboard.

    (Image: Reproduction/Lenovo)

    The new Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 also features four JBL-signed stereo speakers and support for Dolby Atmos. Finally, the company also confirmed the battery with a capacity of 12.360 mAh and support for fast charging 76 W.

    The launch from Xiaoxin Pad Pro 10.6 happens on the day November 2nd and Lenovo is expected to present the final details such as price, availability and memory versions.

    Source: Lenovo, via Gizmochina

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

    • Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 21, 2021
    0
    Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of Employees accuse Blue Origin of misconduct and negligence; understand

    Employees accuse Blue Origin of misconduct and negligence; understand

    October 1, 2021
    Photo of Nokia G300 is announced with low price, 5G and Snapdragon processor

    Nokia G300 is announced with low price, 5G and Snapdragon processor

    October 12, 2021
    Photo of Delta variant makes covid-19 advance in Israel, model country in immunizations

    Delta variant makes covid-19 advance in Israel, model country in immunizations

    September 20, 2021
    Photo of Bizarre! Discover the story of the man who urinates and ejaculates through the anus

    Bizarre! Discover the story of the man who urinates and ejaculates through the anus

    September 22, 2021
    Back to top button