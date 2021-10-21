Lenovo brand announcement of Xiaoxin Pad Pro with 120 Hz screen and premium design
Lenovo has just confirmed the announcement date of its next Android tablet with high performance specs, premium design with thin edge screen, rate of 120 Hz and huge battery, even anticipating some official details about the device.
The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro hits the Chinese market in early November offering a large screen) , 6 inches with resolution of 1600 x 834 pixels, AMOLED technology and refresh rate de 76 Hz.