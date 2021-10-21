Google Photos takes one of the most popular mobile features to the web version
Google Photos for the web will gain a previously exclusive and very popular feature of the app for Android and iOS phones: memories. The latest update will allow the user to see, at the top of the gallery, the carousel with various memories automatically assembled by the artificial intelligence.
This mechanism joins photos and videos taken on the same day or in similar places to assemble a sequence correlated for viewing, as if it were an Instagram Stories or a slideshow. Those who do not want to see a specific folder or set of images can hide them from the news, so they will have to deal with unpleasant moments, for example.
Starting this week, your Memories will be available at the top of your gallery when you log into Google Photos from your computer, so you can always look back on some of your best photos and recent highlights, on matter what device you’re on. pic.twitter.com/aPhns7tlUR
— Google Photos (@googlephotos) October 20, 2021
In addition to hiding, there is also the option to customize the memories: the highlights recent, older images or by specific themes. Any change made to the web version will be reflected in the mobile app and vice versa, so it will not be necessary to redo the adjustments if something has already configured the app.
No need to download anything or move in settings: a server-side update from the company will deliver the news, so the user only needs to log into their Google account to access the memories. Just like on mobile, you can click on each image to see it better or access related albums.
According to the developers, the Memories function for Google Photos on the web started to be released on the Wednesday (20) and it may take a few weeks to arrive for everyone. The important thing is that nostalgia will now knock on your door, whether on your computer or on your cell phone, to remember moments of gambling with friends before the pandemic or that cold happy hour beer.
Source : Google
