google-photos-takes-one-of-the-most-popular-mobile-features-to-the-web-version

Google Photos for the web will gain a previously exclusive and very popular feature of the app for Android and iOS phones: memories. The latest update will allow the user to see, at the top of the gallery, the carousel with various memories automatically assembled by the artificial intelligence.

This mechanism joins photos and videos taken on the same day or in similar places to assemble a sequence correlated for viewing, as if it were an Instagram Stories or a slideshow. Those who do not want to see a specific folder or set of images can hide them from the news, so they will have to deal with unpleasant moments, for example.