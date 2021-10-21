Brazilian scientists want to test pig kidney transplantation

In September, a team at NYU Langone Health managed to transplant a pig kidney into a human patient, and the operation was a success. With the project already underway and, now, motivated by this successful case, researchers from the University of São Paulo (USP) plan to do the same, and are seeking funding from research institutions and secretariats of the São Paulo state government to build a vivarium, an extremely important place to put this into practice.

    • The vivarium consists of a controlled place with a suitable sanitary environment in which the embryos will be introduced into an array nut. Once with the funds, it is expected that it will take about a year and a half for the structure to be ready, enabling the embryo implantation process (in a sterile way, without the contamination of the animals with pathogens).

    (Image: AtlasComposer/Envato)

    The experts’ prediction is that the next decade will already have organ transplants from animals to humans, something that should start in countries like China, the United States and Germany. In Brazil, scientists have already managed to modify the genes of pig embryos. By the end of next year, the first genetically modified pigs should be born. These first ones should still be used only for tests, without transplants in humans.

    When everything is ready, the The idea is that the pig kidney transplant is done in people who are undergoing hemodialysis and who do not have a compatible human donor.

    Source: G1

