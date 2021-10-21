brazilian-scientists-want-to-test-pig-kidney-transplantation

In September, a team at NYU Langone Health managed to transplant a pig kidney into a human patient, and the operation was a success. With the project already underway and, now, motivated by this successful case, researchers from the University of São Paulo (USP) plan to do the same, and are seeking funding from research institutions and secretariats of the São Paulo state government to build a vivarium, an extremely important place to put this into practice.

The vivarium consists of a controlled place with a suitable sanitary environment in which the embryos will be introduced into an array nut. Once with the funds, it is expected that it will take about a year and a half for the structure to be ready, enabling the embryo implantation process (in a sterile way, without the contamination of the animals with pathogens).