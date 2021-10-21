how-can-cosmic-radiation-affect-astronauts'-brains-on-their-way-to-mars?

For the trip to Mars to materialize, scientists and astronauts are investigating numerous issues that could put this plan at risk , mainly human biology. In research like this, a recent Swedish study found that long space travel can increase the risk of brain damage. Now, researchers at the University of California, USA, have verified that galactic cosmic radiation (GCR) must be another obstacle to the health of the crew members’ brains. Long trips to space can increase the risk of brain damage, study points out Ionizing radiation: how long can it stay in the human body? Can cell phone radiation cause cancer? In the preclinical study, scientists investigated the simulated effects of cosmic galactic radiation on rodents. According to the article published in the journal Science Advances, this can be a problem for long space travels, in which the exposure time is significantly extended. That’s because male rodents started to have difficulty with a specific type of learning – the space, skill considered essential for the success of the mission to the Red Planet. After all, why cosmic radiation can be dangerous? Human ability to explore Mars depends on astronauts’ spatial awareness, but this can be affected by radiation (Image: Reproduction/NASA/JPL/USGS) According to NASA, the galactic cosmic rays “come from outside the Solar System, but mainly from within the Solar System. our galaxy, the Milky Way”. Furthermore, they are a type of space radiation considered to be ionizing — in other words, this is the type of radiation considered dangerous for the human body. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! “GCRs are heavy ​​and high energy ions from elements that have had all of their electrons removed while traveling through the galaxy at nearly the speed of light. They can cause the ionization of the atoms they pass through. They can pass practically unimpeded by a typical spacecraft or by the skin of an astronaut”, he exemplifies. That’s because “these particles have probably been accelerated in the last few million years by magnetic fields from supernova remnants”. According to the US Special Agency : “Space radiation can put astronauts at significant risk for radiation-related illnesses and increase their lifetime risk of cancer, central nervous system effects, and degenerative diseases. Exposure research studies at various radiation doses and intensities provide strong evidence of that cancer and degenerative diseases are to be expected from exposures to galactic cosmic rays (GCR) or solar particle events (SPE)”. However, there is still little concrete evidence about its effects on the human brain. “There is ample evidence now from our laboratory and other laboratories showing that deep space radiation affects the central nervous system. So we need to study this stressor, there are still many questions to be answered,” said researcher Susanna Rosi, from the University of California, in an interview for the Space website. Understand the research with rodents and GCR

Research investigated the brain effects of exposure to a type of cosmic radiation in rodents (Image: Reproduction/Riccardo ragione/Unsplash)

Made with rodents, experiments of this type are essential so that, in the future, the trip to the Red Planet can occur safely, since they are an alternative to explore the possible health effects of this type of radiation, even if in a limited way. “The model with rodents is the best approximation we can use”, emphasizes researcher Rosi on the impossibility of conducting direct tests on humans.

In the study, the researchers separated the guinea pigs into two groups: one would be exposed to galactic cosmic radiation (GCR) and the other would not undergo the exposure, functioning as a control sample. Five months after exposure to cosmic rais, the rodents were observed for several weeks to see how they behaved.

In one of the tests, the animals needed to find a Hidden platform in the water using navigation tips. When compared to the control group, male mice exposed to radiation showed, on average, more errors when trying to find the platform.

“We found sex-dimorphic responses in exposed mice to accelerated charged particles to simulate GCR (GCRsim),” explain the authors in the article. Interestingly, only “males showed impaired spatial learning, while females did not”. Regardless of this difference, the researchers concluded that radiation should affect spatial learning, at least in male rodents.

It is worth explaining that, for the authors, “learning Space refers to an organism’s ability to encode information about its environment and use that information to navigate through it. As astronauts will cross uncharted terrain on a mission to Mars, deficits in this cognitive modality would greatly hamper mission success.”

“Male mice showed an activated innate immune system in the brain, while females did not. We believe these sex differences are due to the way in which the microglia of the innate immune system responds [em camundongos machos] or not [em fêmeas] to radiation”, comments Rosi about some of the differences identified and which may possibly explain the different reactions.