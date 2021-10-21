kia-changes-its-visual-identity-and-prepares-the-arrival-of-a-hybrid-suv-in-brazil

Kia has been planning the arrival of a hybrid SUV in Brazil since the end of 2019 and this Thursday (24), a new clue pointed out that this might finally happen in 2021. According to Motor1 personnel, the SUV in question should be the Niro, which will run in the country displaying the brand’s new visual identity.

Kia’s new logo, that took “Motors” from the name and around here is now just Kia Brasil, it has already been adopted in other countries for almost a year, but only now will it be incorporated into vehicles for sale in the green-yellow market. In addition to the logo, the South Korean manufacturer also adopted a new slogan: “Movement that Inspires”. The idea is to show the company’s most sustainable footprint.

Niro himself, incidentally, also intends to consolidate Kia in its new phase. The SUV, which will have hybrid versions and 56% electric (this, however, only outside Brazil), is already available in the United States and Europe. Around here, it is part of Inmetro’s Brazilian Vehicle Labeling Program (PBEV), indicating that it is on its way.

How is Kia Niro?

The Kia Niro is available in five hybrid versions in the United States, but it is not known if they will all arrive in Brazil. There, the consumer can opt for LX, LXS, LXS SE, Touring SE and EX Premium, with values ​​ranging from US$ 24.690 and US$ 24.690 – equivalent to R$ 141, 1,000 and R$ 180, 3,000.

Although José Luiz Gandini, president of Kia Brasil, said in a recent interview that he intends to launch up to 7 electric or hybrid models in the country until 2022, the first in line should be the Niro with the following configuration: 1.6 aspirated engine and 105 horses associated with an electric 44 horses.

The combined power, counting with the battery of 1,105 kWh, can generate 139 cv, with 21 kgfm of torque, providing consumption of 16 km/l. The data recorded by Inmetro indicated average consumption of 16, 8 km/l in the city and 17, 1 km/l on the road with gasoline, receiving grade B in the CO2 emission item and grade A in the general classification of the PBE.

The second news that Kia would be preparing to land in Brazil soon would be a car built on top of the platform of the hatch Rio, which was not very successful here. Treated as a mini-SUV, it would come to fight the Volkswagen Nivus and the recently launched Fiat Pulse.

It is the Kia Stonic, which would be imported from South Korea in its SX version. It would come equipped with a 1.0 GDI turbo engine, of 120 cv, combined with a hybrid system of 48 volts, providing fuel savings with energy recovered from braking. According to Inmetro’s list, the mini-SUV had an average consumption of , 3 km/l in the city and 13, 2 km/l on the road with gasoline.

Source: Motor1, EFTM , Kia