adding-contacts-to-your-gmail-calendar

Below, we show two simple ways to you add a new contact in Gmail.

Among these possible actions is the inclusion of new contacts in the Gmail calendar. In older versions of the platform, this process could be done directly in the service, but that has changed and can now be done through the Google Contacts app.

Using Google Contacts

It’s been a few years since Google created a specific utility to concentrate contacts. Since then, it has been the basis for any new contacts added to any Google service.

Using Google Contacts on your cell phone

Dubbed Google Contacts, the app gathers emails, phone numbers, and other pertinent information from people added across the full range of Google services — from Gmail to Drive, going through Calendar and contacts in your mobile phonebook.

Google Contacts can be accessed via web browsers. There is also an app for Android smartphones, and the app is not expected to be released for iPhones and iPads.

Gmail no longer has a built-in section to view or add new contacts. This is now centralized in the Google Contacts utility (Image: Justin Morgan/Unsplash)

Warning: some Android phones have a “Contacts” app which may be different from the official Google app. To make sure you’re using the right tool, open the app’s Play Store page and check if it’s already downloaded on your device.

As an example, let’s use the web version of Google Contacts, but we remind you once again that you can do the procedure in the Android app, if this is your smartphone’s operating system.

Step 1: Go to contacts.google.com in a browser from internet and log in with your Google account if you are not already logged in.

Step 2: in the upper left corner of the screen, click “Create Contact”.

Google’s Contacts app centralizes all the people you interacted with using your Google account (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3: select “Create a contact”.