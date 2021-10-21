Adding contacts to your Gmail calendar
Gmail (Android | iOS | Web) is one of the most popular email services in the world. With so many functions currently available, some people can still get lost when performing a task, even the simplest ones.
- Full guide: how to use Gmail
- 13 tips to keep your Gmail organized
- Tips to free up more space in your Gmail account
Among these possible actions is the inclusion of new contacts in the Gmail calendar. In older versions of the platform, this process could be done directly in the service, but that has changed and can now be done through the Google Contacts app.
Below, we show two simple ways to you add a new contact in Gmail.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!
- Using Google Contacts on your cell phone
- Already familiar with Google Chat? Check out the new Google messaging service
- How to sync a Google account on your new smartphone
Using Google Contacts
It’s been a few years since Google created a specific utility to concentrate contacts. Since then, it has been the basis for any new contacts added to any Google service.
Dubbed Google Contacts, the app gathers emails, phone numbers, and other pertinent information from people added across the full range of Google services — from Gmail to Drive, going through Calendar and contacts in your mobile phonebook.
Google Contacts can be accessed via web browsers. There is also an app for Android smartphones, and the app is not expected to be released for iPhones and iPads.
Warning: some Android phones have a “Contacts” app which may be different from the official Google app. To make sure you’re using the right tool, open the app’s Play Store page and check if it’s already downloaded on your device.
As an example, let’s use the web version of Google Contacts, but we remind you once again that you can do the procedure in the Android app, if this is your smartphone’s operating system.
Step 1: Go to contacts.google.com in a browser from internet and log in with your Google account if you are not already logged in.
Step 2: in the upper left corner of the screen, click “Create Contact”.
Step 3: select “Create a contact”.
However, it is possible to manually add a user through the Gmail interface. For now, the following procedure is only available in the web version of Gmail. The mobile app does not yet allow you to add a contact to Gmail.
Step 1: with Gmail open, find the message of the person you want to add.
Step 2: hover the cursor over the person’s name until a small pop-up window appears. Then click on a puppet icon with a “+” button. The person will be added to your friends list in Google Contacts.
Do this same procedure for each new contact you add via the Gmail interface (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)
See how it’s not a biggie to add new contacts to your Gmail address book ? In fact, the service’s automatic system that adds people when you email them is a big help in itself. And with the Google Contacts app, things get even simpler and more streamlined.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 519922
519928 519928