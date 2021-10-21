Xiaomi launches electric massager, smart curtain and other devices
Xiaomi is known for presenting a wide variety of branded products that go beyond traditional smartphones, tablets or similar. The company recently launched several items in the Mijia series, aimed at smart homes — including an electric massager, a smart curtain, a monitor lamp and even an indoor heater.
Source: Gizmochina
