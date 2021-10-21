Xiaomi launches electric massager, smart curtain and other devices

Xiaomi is known for presenting a wide variety of branded products that go beyond traditional smartphones, tablets or similar. The company recently launched several items in the Mijia series, aimed at smart homes — including an electric massager, a smart curtain, a monitor lamp and even an indoor heater.

Xiaomi Mijia Mini Massage Gun

Massager promises high performance with low noise level (Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)

Much information about the Xiaomi Mijia Mini Massage Gun is not yet known, as it has not officially hit the shelves in nowhere in the world, not even in China. However, according to an image posted by the brand itself, the product will be available in black, white and salmon, and will be compact enough to be carried in your bag.

The look of the massager is quite minimalist, since not even the buttons for commands appear in the advertisement photos. According to previously presented contents, it will have an intelligent voltage regulator, in addition to noise reduction at maximum 32 dB and battery up to 32 hours of use before needing a recharge.

Mijia Smart Curtain Lithium Battery Edition

Curtain supports fast loading of 27 W (Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)

The Mijia Smart Curtain Lithium Battery Edition is a smart curtain that works by app or voice commands (but it is not capable of capturing audio, it is necessary to connect another device compatible with Xiao AI virtual assistant). With the product, it is possible to open or close the curtains, in addition to keeping them partially open depending on the need for light to enter the environments.

It works with an internal battery, which brings capacity fast loading up to 12 W — Xiaomi did not disclose the maximum autonomy of the product, but considering that it should have a relatively low power usage, it is possible that it will run for several weeks without needing an extra charge

Mijia Smart Display Hanging Light 1S

Lamp can be placed on monitors with 0 to 12 mm thick (Image: Disclosure/Xiaomi)

Mijia Smart Display Hanging Light 1S is a lamp intended for installation on top of monitors, and then emit light to whatever keyboard or mouse is positioned. directly below the display. It can be placed on products with a thickness from 0 to 27 millimeters, and its use can reduce eye strain, especially in bedrooms or other dark environments.

The lamp also works with Mijia app and voice commands, through of the Xiao AI virtual assistant, and its features include anti-glare and anti-flicker technology on nearby displays, as well as wireless remote control included in the box and support for 2.4GHz wireless connection. Two batteries are included in the box, with a total autonomy of up to two years, depending on the conditions of use.

Mijia Graphene Smart Electric Heater

Heater has a portable look, with a handle on the top (Image: Publicity/Xiaomi)

Xiaomi also presented the electric heater Mijia Graphene Smart Electric Heater, which features plates of High-efficiency graphene for quick heat generation. It has a compact design and a top handle for easy transport between different environments.

Prices and availability

All products had their prices revealed in the artwork published by Xiaomi. Initially, they should be made available on the Chinese market, but it is possible that they will reach other countries in the coming months. The suggested values ​​can be seen below:

  • Massager Xiaomi Mijia Mini Massage Gun: 349 yuan (about R$

    • in direct conversion)

  • Mijia Smart Curtain Lithium Battery Edition: 899 Yuan (BRL 660)
  • Mijia Smart Display Hanging Light 1S Lamp: 309 Yuan (BRL 229)
  • Mijia Graphene Smart Electric Heater: 660 Yuan (BRL 660)

    • Source: Gizmochina

