free-vpn-exposes-the-data-of-one-million-users

Personal data of about one million Quickfox VPN users were exposed on the internet, from a server without the proper security settings. Names, phone numbers, emails and other user-delivered information could be viewed by anyone, an aspect that would be bad enough and still goes along with the fact that the free platform has most of its user base in China , where it is used to circumvent local internet restrictions and access sites considered to be banned.

The alert was made by WizCase, a company specializing in cybersecurity, which found the information on an Elastic Search server. The infrastructure was accessible without the need for login and password, while the data itself was directly available, without any type of encryption applied, indicating the absence of proper settings by the platform administrators.

In total, there were more than 500 GB of data and 100 millions of records — multiple user entries led the security company to an estimated one million people affected. Passwords were also part of the volume, but were in

hash MD5 format, providing some protection, but according to WizCase, unable to resist read attempts by modern software used by criminals and government agencies to break encryptions of this type.

The specialists also draw attention to the fact that, among the records, are also the IPs assigned to each VPN user, as well as the original addresses used for access. Again, when talking about a service used to circumvent government restrictions, such exposure creates a real danger of persecution for users, as the very cataloging of such information by the platform can be considered a breach of trust. Another hard record, included in the volume, is related to lists of software installed on users’ machines for update purposes.

Sample of leaked data from VPN Quickfox, with the right to personal information of users, access IPs and even lists of software installed on the machines (Image: Playback/Wizcase)