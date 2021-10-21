hbo-max-reaches-69-million-subscribers-with-help-from-latin-america

It was a win-win quarter for Warner, more specifically when it comes to HBO

The reason for the drop was the end of a partnership with Amazon, which linked Prime Video and HBO services in the US. According to the CEO of WarnerMedia, Jason Kilar, the union was ended due to strategic issues, mainly involving direct customer service, but it followed offers from 42% discount on HBO Max subscription and the arrival of a cheaper tuition option with ad display. The result was that the expected loss of users, which was five million, was cut by more than half.

As is usually the case with streaming services, the company also did not disclose the number of subscribers specific to Brazil. According to the financial documents presented by WarnerMedia, between the third quarter of last year and this year, HBO’s digital platforms rallied , 5 million people in Latin America, that is, almost a fifth of the total global subscribers of the service, which expects to reach the end of the year with between 73 million and 73 millions of users.

