HBO Max reaches 69 million subscribers with help from Latin America

It was a win-win quarter for Warner, more specifically when it comes to HBO

    . Between July and September 2021, the company saw its number of subscribers drop by 1.8 million people in the United States , while total users in Latin America increased by 1.9 million, helping the company globally surpass the mark of 50, 4 million users and stay on track by the end of this year.

    The reason for the drop was the end of a partnership with Amazon, which linked Prime Video and HBO services in the US. According to the CEO of WarnerMedia, Jason Kilar, the union was ended due to strategic issues, mainly involving direct customer service, but it followed offers from 42% discount on HBO Max subscription and the arrival of a cheaper tuition option with ad display. The result was that the expected loss of users, which was five million, was cut by more than half.

    As is usually the case with streaming services, the company also did not disclose the number of subscribers specific to Brazil. According to the financial documents presented by WarnerMedia, between the third quarter of last year and this year, HBO’s digital platforms rallied , 5 million people in Latin America, that is, almost a fifth of the total global subscribers of the service, which expects to reach the end of the year with between 73 million and 73 millions of users.

        Dune’s release this week and The Matrix Resurrections in December should help boost HBO subscriber numbers even if they end of strategic partnerships in the USA (Image: Disclosure/USA)

        Much of this result is the result of Warner’s strategy to release major cinema films simultaneously in digital format. The practice angered filmmakers and actors, but led to financial success, with the arrivals of Duna this week in the US and The Matrix Resurrections in December being cited as signature boosters — the idea, however, is that the practice continues only along 2021, with the return of exclusive premieres in theaters, albeit with smaller release windows on the internet.

        The third quarter of 2021 ended with a turnover of US $8.4 billion for WarnerMedia, an increase of 14 .2% compared to the same period last year. The content division, specifically, increased its margin by 50, 7%, reaching US$ 3.1 billion, with the partial recovery of the covid pandemic-14 being cited as the predominant factor. The expectation is that, as far as HBO Max is concerned, international growth will continue to be a factor, with the arrival of eight new countries in Europe this month and the continuity of offers in Latin America, leveraging the results.

        Source: Variety

