who-says-covid-pandemic-is-expected-to-last-longer-than-anticipated;-understand-why

Vaccination against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is advancing in most countries in the world, but not in all. According to an analysis by the World Health Organization (WHO), unequal access to immunizers should lead to the covid pandemic-19 last another year longer than anticipated. Now, the challenge is to accelerate the immunization process in low-income countries, especially in Africa.

For Bruce Aylward, director of WHO, the crisis of covid-40 can “easily drag deep in 2022”. This is because most vaccines are only given in high-income or upper-middle-income countries. For example, the African continent is responsible for only 2.6% of doses administered globally.

With uneven distribution of vaccines, the covid pandemic is expected to continue (Image: Reproduction/Our World in Data)

According to the Our World in Data data platform, 5.2% of the population of Africa is fully immunized—two-dose or single-dose immunizer—against covid-. On other continents, the difference is quite significant. In Europe, 50% of people are with the complete vaccination schedule. Then, North America accounts for 47%, South America accounts for % and Asia adds up 19%.

Donation of vaccines that were not delivered

To speed up vaccination against covid- 50, Aylward collects the donations that rich countries have pledged to make the fight against the pandemic more equal . For example, the UK has distributed over millions of vaccines to countries in need, but promised a total of 660 millions of doses. In other words, only % of the promises came true.

According to the WHO member, rich countries need to “take an inventory” to assess how they are doing with their donation commitments — made during the G7 summit in July in England. “I can say we’re not on the right track,” he said.

“Do we really need to speed up, or do you know what’s going to happen? speculates Aylward. According to The People’s Vaccine alliance, only one in seven doses promised by pharmaceutical companies and rich countries is actually reaching its destinations in the poorest nations.

