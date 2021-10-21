sakurai-explains-how-sora-arrived-at-super-smash-bros.

pic.twitter.com/Xz2gc1vC5T

— 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) October 11,

Everything changed when the game designer met a Disney executive and, during a conversation, he was surprised by the fact that he I also really wanted Sora to get into

Smash. “What a surprise”, exulted Sakurai in her text.

After this meeting, the three big companies had long discussions on the subject, until the long-awaited release actually took place. “Disney and Square Enix’s supervision is necessary for everything Sora does ”, explained Sakurai. “It seemed that the various obstacles were great and, in reality, there were several rules in place for development to move forward.”