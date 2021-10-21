Sakurai explains how Sora arrived at Super Smash Bros.
At the beginning of October , Sora was announced as the final character of Super Smash Bros., which left fans of both franchises very happy. What caught the most attention was that the arrival of the protagonist of Kingdom Hearts involves three companies: Nintendo, Square Enix and Disney, something not easy from the point of view of licensing. However, Masahiro Sakurai, creator of the fighting game, explained that the trajectory was easier than it seems.
- Why will Kingdom Hearts reach Switch via the cloud? Square Enix explains
Metroid Dread’s Studio is accused of being “disorganized and stressful”
In her column on the Japanese website Weekly Famitsu, Sakurai said that “despite expectations of the players were great, I honestly thought it was impossible.” The team responsible for external negotiations thought the same, so tempers dropped a little.
pic.twitter.com/Xz2gc1vC5T
— 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) October 11,
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Everything changed when the game designer met a Disney executive and, during a conversation, he was surprised by the fact that he I also really wanted Sora to get into
Smash. “What a surprise”, exulted Sakurai in her text.
After this meeting, the three big companies had long discussions on the subject, until the long-awaited release actually took place. “Disney and Square Enix’s supervision is necessary for everything Sora does ”, explained Sakurai. “It seemed that the various obstacles were great and, in reality, there were several rules in place for development to move forward.”
pic.twitter.com/zlWo4pi149
— 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) October 11,
Solving the difficulties of bureaucracy, another issue entered production: o combat. Sakurai is already, in a way, used to adapting characters from different game styles, but Sora also has his peculiarities.
In
Kingdom Hearts , the protagonist uses a lot of air attacks with his Keyblade, something complex to adapt and that would be similar to the games in the saga. Eventually, the game designer was happy with the final result. “I think we have the feel of the original games. What do you think?” Sakurai wrote at the end of the publication.
Sora is now available on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, exclusive to Nintendo Switch, through DLC Fighters Pass Vol. 2 (for R$ 17) or individually by the Challenger Pack 10 (for R$ 31).
Buy the Xbox Series S here and enter the new generation with the most compact model from Microsoft
Source: Kotaku
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive Daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.