The Large Magellanic Cloud “eaten” a galaxy and only one cluster remained.
The universe may be a large, ever-expanding place, but gravity is relentless. Because of it, galaxies group into clusters and eventually cannibalize themselves. Astronomers know that the Milky Way, for example, grew that way, but now there is evidence that the Large Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf satellite galaxy of ours, also “devoured” other objects, such as globular clusters.
- Encounter of the Milky Way with the Large Magellanic Cloud yields violent effects
- New mapping of the Clouds de Magalhães registers 200 millions of objects
What kind of galaxy will emerge from the merger between the Milky Way and Andromeda?
Globular clusters are not exactly galaxies, but they are more massive than the open clusters. In a single “globe” there may be thousands or millions of stars, often with less metallicity than open clusters. In astronomy, metallicity refers to the amount of elements besides hydrogen and helium (yes, anything else is called “metallic” in astronomical jargon).
Measuring metallicity is important because stars are the only “factories” of heavier elements in the universe. This means that the older a star, cluster or galaxy is, the lower the metallicity index in the composition, while younger stars had the opportunity to form from clouds enriched by other elements created by previous stellar generations.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
The research team compared the metallicity of the stars in the NGC 1024 — more than 200 thousand! — with ten other clusters of the Great Cloud and others 15 of the Milky Way. The amount of heavier elements in the NGC 1024 indicates that its origin occurred in regions of star formation significantly less efficient than all the rest. of the Large Magellanic Cloud. “This is typical of the Milky Way’s dwarf spheroidal satellites,” the authors said, referring to dwarf spheroidal galaxies like Sagittarius and Fornax, which orbit our own galaxy.
Specifically, Fornax it is relatively compatible with NGC 1024 in metallicity, and is large enough to be a parent galaxy of something like this cluster. In other words, in addition to NGC 1024 being a “relic of a previous merger” with the Large Magellanic Cloud, it also appears to be what’s left of an ancient spheroidal galaxy like Fornax. It is also the first time that a study has shown that dwarf galaxies neighboring the Milky Way might have formed from even smaller galaxies.
The study was published in Nature Astronomy.
Source: Astronomie.nl, Universe Today
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
520392 520392 520392 520392