the-large-magellanic-cloud-“eaten”-a-galaxy-and-only-one-cluster-remained.

The universe may be a large, ever-expanding place, but gravity is relentless. Because of it, galaxies group into clusters and eventually cannibalize themselves. Astronomers know that the Milky Way, for example, grew that way, but now there is evidence that the Large Magellanic Cloud, a dwarf satellite galaxy of ours, also “devoured” other objects, such as globular clusters.

Encounter of the Milky Way with the Large Magellanic Cloud yields violent effects

New mapping of the Clouds de Magalhães registers 200 millions of objects What kind of galaxy will emerge from the merger between the Milky Way and Andromeda?

Globular clusters are not exactly galaxies, but they are more massive than the open clusters. In a single “globe” there may be thousands or millions of stars, often with less metallicity than open clusters. In astronomy, metallicity refers to the amount of elements besides hydrogen and helium (yes, anything else is called “metallic” in astronomical jargon).

Measuring metallicity is important because stars are the only “factories” of heavier elements in the universe. This means that the older a star, cluster or galaxy is, the lower the metallicity index in the composition, while younger stars had the opportunity to form from clouds enriched by other elements created by previous stellar generations.