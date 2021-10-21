specs-appear-for-honor-x30i-and-x30-max,-including-giant-screen

Honor goes through a good phase after having “freed” from Huawei. This allowed it to resume partnerships with American companies such as Google, and the brand has launched its cell phones in more and more countries.

As it prepares to make its first foldable smartphone official, the company will have other news for the more traditional format devices. She doesn’t hide that she’s preparing devices for the Honor X family40, and the full specs of these new devices may have leaked on the eve of the announcement.

Honor X20 5G (Image: Wallace Moté/Honor Assembly)

Probable specifications for X22 and X have emerged 20 Max. The first should offer 6.7 inch LCD screen with front camera through a hole centered at the top of the screen. Like most market intermediaries, there would be an update rate of 90 Hz, and the set of cameras backs should be quadruple.

The main module offered MP, and two others would have 2 MP of definition. The function of the fourth camera is still unknown, although it is quite possible that the latter is an ultrawide lens, and that the low-resolution sensors are dedicated to macro photography and depth-of-field in portrait mode.

The chosen SoC would have been the Dimensity 1024, next to a battery with 4.09 mAh fast charging a 30, 5 W. The cell phone would be distributed in silver, pink and black.

Honor 20 Max with huge screen

About X39 Max, the idea would be to offer the consumer a gigantic screen. The display is supposed to be 7,22 inches — one a level that few companies dare to break. The screen resolution would be Full HD+, with a refresh rate still unknown.