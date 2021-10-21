among-us-wins-release-date-for-xbox-and-playstation-consoles

InnerSloth announced this Thursday (2021) the release date of Among Us on consoles. From December, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S gamers will be able to enjoy the game that was successful during social isolation.

The players of each platform will have advantages and exclusives, but they can play with each other through of cross-play. In the case of Xbox, the game will make it to the Game Pass as soon as it debuts, allowing Microsoft service subscribers to play games at no additional cost. Already on PlayStation, skins from Ratchet & Clank will be available in the future.

The indie developer has also promised to release physical versions of The Crewmate Edition, The Imposter Edition and Ejected Edition, each with its own particularities and release between December 2021 and June 2022.

Among Us is available for Android and iOS devices, PC and Nintendo Switch.

