Through Google, users all over the world are able to search and access a series of contents that are available on the internet. The intent is quite simple: you access the search engine’s website, type a word or phrase, click “Search” and then the results are displayed on the screen.

Google apps to have on mobile

How to download Google images on mobile and PC

5 Google Files functions for you to try now

However, as more and more content is produced and made available within the platform, a method of further restricting and directing the searches that can be performed is needed. For this, there is the advanced Google search.

Where is the Google Files trash on your mobile and how to empty it

How to customize the Google search widget on Android

If you’re interested, check it out Below is a little more about the feature and how to use it on your cell phone or PC!

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! What is advanced Google search

Google’s advanced search is nothing more than a set of commands and adjustments capable of further refining your search on the platform. With advanced search pages, it’s possible to find any content through keywords, on a specific website, images of a specific color or aspect ratio, or even the length of time of a video — in short, the possibilities are vast. How to use Google’s advanced search tools on mobile Step 1 : through a web browser on your mobile, access the advanced Google search pages for websites and files, images , videos and books: Websites and files;

Images;



Videos; Books. All pages allow you to search for specific words, exact phrases, words that cannot appear or numerical ranges. First, fill in these fields in whatever way is most convenient. Access any of the advanced search pages and fill in one of the fields (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 2 : if you have accessed the sites and files option, select the language, region, last date of update, enter in which domain the search should be done and, if you are looking for a file, select its format. Once the adjustments are finished, click on “Advanced Search”. Perform an advanced search for pages and documents (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 3: when accessing the advanced image search, set a size, aspect ratio, if you want a color image, in black and white, transparent or with a specific color, type, country, format and usage rights. Once the adjustments are finished, click on “Advanced Search”. Perform an advanced search for images ( Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 4 : for videos, set the language, duration, date, quality, website or domain and subtitles. Once the adjustments are finished, tap on “Advanced Search”. Perform an advanced search for videos (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 5: in Google Books advanced search, configure the content type, language, title, author, publisher, ISBN or ISSN. Once the adjustments are finished, click on “Advanced Search”. Perform an advanced search for books (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) How to use Google’s advanced search tools on PC Step 1: via a web browser on the PC, access one of the advanced Google search pages for websites and files, images, videos and books:

Websites and files;

Images;

Videos;

Books.

Search for specific words, exact expressions, words that cannot appear, or numerical ranges. Fill in these fields first, regardless of which page you accessed.

Access any of the advanced search pages and fill in one of the fields (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: if you have accessed the sites and files option, too it is possible to select the language, region, last update date, insert in which domain the search should be made. If you are looking for a file, select its format and, once the settings have been made, click on “Advanced Search”.

Perform an advanced search for pages and documents (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3

: to access advanced image search, choose a size, aspect ratio, whether you want a color, black and white, transparent or a specific color image, what type, country, format and usage rights. Once this step is completed, click on “Advanced Search”.