Is Brasil wedding as good as the gringa version?
The first season of the Brazilian version of the reality show has just come to an end. , original production by Netflix. The relationship program brings a different premise from those we already know, in which people meet and are physically attracted before they get to know each other’s personality, being a very relevant differential for the streaming platform’s catalogue.
Image: Disclosure/Alisson Louback/Netflix
The program, however, is not a reality show that forces people to get married in the end or that presses this decision at all costs, but an “experiment”, as they say. In it, people experience the process of meeting someone, falling in love, getting married and living together outside the traditional sequence, seeking the answer to the question that frequently appears in attraction: is love really blind?
So most of the entertainment at series is not in the proposal of marriage or the honeymoon itself, but in the moments when they begin to have a life together, getting to know family, friends and the house of the suitor. During this process, in both the American and Brazilian versions, there are more conflicts than pleasant moments. After all, no one said that coexistence and marriage are easy things, much less in this situation.