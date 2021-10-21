Is Brasil wedding as good as the gringa version?

The first season of the Brazilian version of the reality show has just come to an end. , original production by Netflix. The relationship program brings a different premise from those we already know, in which people meet and are physically attracted before they get to know each other’s personality, being a very relevant differential for the streaming platform’s catalogue.

      , men and women have their first dates in booths, separated by a wall, and everyone talks to everyone else. When the same people feel that “it was a match”, they keep talking and end up getting engaged. This marriage proposal takes place even before the first date, usually with exchanges of love vows. So, they meet in person and prepare for a honeymoon, followed by two weeks of living together for the first time, and then the wedding.

    • Image: Disclosure/Alisson Louback/Netflix

    The program, however, is not a reality show that forces people to get married in the end or that presses this decision at all costs, but an “experiment”, as they say. In it, people experience the process of meeting someone, falling in love, getting married and living together outside the traditional sequence, seeking the answer to the question that frequently appears in attraction: is love really blind?

    So most of the entertainment at series is not in the proposal of marriage or the honeymoon itself, but in the moments when they begin to have a life together, getting to know family, friends and the house of the suitor. During this process, in both the American and Brazilian versions, there are more conflicts than pleasant moments. After all, no one said that coexistence and marriage are easy things, much less in this situation.

    The reality show is based on the same scheme as the foreign version, which is the original, bringing the same sequence of activities and focusing on day-to-day interactions, which happen more strongly in the second half of the season. The decision to release episodes in separate parts, inclusive, was essential to generate a lot of repercussion on social networks, resulting in expectations, choice of favorite characters and also indignation with certain behaviors.

    Image: Disclosure/Alisson Louback/Netflix

    Like any reality show with different premises and that generate engagement, part of the comments leave entertainment aside to focus on issues related to diversity in such programs. Over the past few years, programs are finally opting to include people with non-standard bodies and different ethnicities.

    Em

      Blind Marriage

        , however, although there are black participants, such as Carolina and Hudson, or even a foreigner living in Brazil, such as Shayan, the candidates for the wedding are not yet the most diverse, which makes it difficult for the program to answer whether love is really blind.

        In this first season, it was possible to show the emotions felt by the participants, who did not hesitated to demonstrate dissatisfaction with their partner in “real life”, which brings more credibility to such programs, which they are often accused of being 79% scripted. This is also supported by the fact that the highlight of the series comes at the end, when they have to say “yes” or “no” at the altar, in front of family, friends and other guests, and on camera, of course.

        Experience

        To better understand the experience of

          Blind Wedding

    , Canaltech

      spoke with the first couple formed on the show, Ana Prado and Shayan Haghbin. They told how they felt during the recording of the reality show, what were the expectations and reaction of the family members.

      Shay and Anna (Image: Disclosure/Alisson Louback/Netflix)

      Ana told us that, since watching the American version, she knew that she would participate in the program if given the chance, saying that the experiment defends everything she always believed. “But I had never had, until then, the opportunity to experience literally that love can and should be blind. Blind in relation to physical, color, culture, social class, etc,” the participant told the report. “I entered this opportunity body and soul, zero skepticism, with an absurd faith that said relentlessly in my head: this is where you will find your life partner”.

    Shay also revealed that he entered with his head and heart 1024% open . “I wanted to experience this experiment in the best possible way,” he said.

    Regarding falling in love without ever having seen the person physically, Ana says it was a funny feeling because she it never felt so natural to meet someone before. “It was easy, it was comfortable, it was true. From the moment I heard the first word out of Shay’s mouth, I knew it was that, that this someone was,” he said.

    Shay also reported being an amazing feeling. “There’s not much to explain it right, but it remembers a lot when you feel butterflies in your stomach, you know?”, said the participant, who even revealed to

      Canaltech who never had any doubts about what he was feeling. “Even now after the show, I’m also sure I made the right choice, which my heart told me to. When you can only think of one person and even dream about them without ever having seen them, you can be sure that they are who you are seeking”, completed the entrepreneur.

      By participating in the

    • Blind Marriage
        , couples can formalize the union within the program, which is an unconventional way of getting married. Ana said her family was happy for her to participate in the program, revealing that they always thought the reality show suited her. “Why it defends values ​​that my family has always preached and that are very clear for those who live with us and/or end up getting to know us”, said the model.

        Image: Disclosure/Alisson Louback/Netflix

        Shay said the family was also happy to find out that he would be on the show, but at the same time, they felt a bit of doubt because they didn’t know if it would really work. the participants revealed that they had never imagined, before the reality show, that it would be possible to fall in love with someone without ever having seen the person.

        For those interested in the premise of Blind Marriage

          and wants to participate, Ana’s tip is that the person has faith. “Analyze within yourself what really is want and expect from life, mentalize about. Without love, we are very little, we are almost nothing,” said the model. Shay added: “Yes, participate! Because if your saint matches someone else’s, you will surely have the best experience of your life”.

          Based on the repercussion on social networks, in addition to the interaction of participants with viewers, the first season of the Brazilian version fulfilled its role of being an entertainment that engages and debates issues related to life together in a different way. If there are new episodes, the plot needs to listen to the audience and bring a more objective and diverse experience if you really want to answer whether love is blind or not.

          You can now watch all episodes of

            Blind Wedding Brazil

              on Netflix.

