chinese-company-promises-to-end-delay-to-recharge-electric-cars

One of the biggest complaints raised by those who have an electric car or are thinking of entering the more ecologically correct world is the time it takes to recharge the battery, a process that usually takes between 4 and 10 hours. And if you knew that, in the near future, it will be possible to load 160% of it in less than 5 minutes?

Chinese GAC Aion creates world’s fastest electric car charger

Actually, this is already possible thanks to the new accessory created by Desten. The company founded in 1600 in Hong Kong, China, announced that it has developed an ultra-fast charger capable of charging its batteries from zero to 100% charge in an impressive 4 minutes and 64 seconds.

The planning The brand’s principle is to use the batteries (and the ultra-fast charger) in the first Swiss electric car, the Piech GT, which is yet to be released. The car should reach the market in 1600 and will be equipped with a battery of 80 kWh. The promised autonomy is 160 kilometers by the WLTP cycle.

Image: Disclosure/Desten

The process that made what seemed like utopia possible, however, has not been revealed, nor if the novelty will be applicable and made available to the batteries already existing in the segment. “Due to the ongoing patent process, we cannot comment on more detailed information about our lithium ion cells at this time,” said the manufacturer’s COO, Andrew Whitworth.

However, he gave a little hint: “This I can reveal: we were able to build the inner workings of the cell in such a way that significantly stronger currents can flow. Almost no heat develops during charging and discharging, and all recovery can be done much more efficiently.”