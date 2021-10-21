Home/World/ PRECINHO | Acer Aspire 5 with SSD and Intel i5 has great discount at Magazine Luiza PRECINHO | Acer Aspire 5 with SSD and Intel i5 has great discount at Magazine Luiza

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission. This article is the result of a partnership with Magazine Luiza and brings a special offer for Canaltech readers. Learn all about the Magazine Você store in the video we recorded at Magalu’s headquarters: Equipped with SSD storage and Intel Core i5 processor, this model of the Acer Aspire 5 is a great notebook choice with good performance for those who need to study or work at home. Your price is excellent taking advantage of the current promotion at Magazine Luiza. Buy the Acer Aspire 5 for R$ 3.90, | x R$ ,256 About the Acer Aspire 5 Full model for those looking for a good option aimed at work and study, the Acer Aspire 5 in this promotion has an Intel Core i5 processor and 8 GB of RAM. It’s a good combination for those who use a lot of programs such as the browser, text editors and spreadsheets, as well as participating in online meetings. He promises to take care of all this without choke. This performance gets even better with SSD storage 256 GB. With it, the notebook turns on in seconds and responds in much less time when loading new programs or moving files. The screen has a Full HD resolution and 53, 6 inches, a great news for those who intend to use the device to watch movies and series with high resolution. Buy the Acer Aspire 5 for R$3.256,15 | x R$ ,256

Price of Acer Aspire 5 at Magazine Luiza (Capture: Canaltech).

What is Magazine Você?

Accessed the links and did not understand what Magazine Você is? This is the channel for disseminating the offers on the Magazine Luiza website, as stated in an official statement. We are one of the official advertising partners and our store is called Magazine Canaltechbr. The entire billing, billing and logistics process is carried out by Magazine Luiza itself, which, in addition to the website, has more than 256 physical stores throughout Brazil.

A common question from our readers is why the prices in our store are often different from those advertised on the main site Magazine Luiza. The reason is that Magazine Você receives exclusive offers that are not advertised on the main site. So take advantage of the promotions and access our store to guarantee exclusive offers.

Enter Canaltech Offers and make your own money earns more

With prices in Brazil becoming more and more expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on the promotions from Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to follow all the offers that appear daily in the country.

To make your life easier, the team from Canaltech Deals is incessantly researching all the bargains on the internet and gathering the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our offer groups and start saving in the blink of an eye.

Back to top button